Blind Kitchen: Let’s Dance

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist, the Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.
In this episode, Octavio Ycaza, chef and board member with Good Trouble Network and Chef Scott, founder and chef of Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Each recreated meal will be judged on:
- Percentage of correct ingredients
- Similarities in flavor and plating
- Re-creation as a stand-alone dish
Chef Octavio Ycaza: Tiradito
Born and raised in Ecuador, he has traveled to many places and seen many things and although he still gets nervous about a lot of things, cooking is one he can rely on to have fun with because he’s been doing it for twenty plus years. As a board member of the Good Trouble Network, he also cooks for the organization in order to raise funds for donations.
Mystery Dish: Tiradito
Sliced Raw Fish, Dragonfruit, Sausage, Rice, Onion, Garlic, Lime
Chef Demietriek Scott: Creole Bouillabaisse
Born and raised in New Orleans with ties to Lutcher, the love of Creole food was instilled in him by his grandmothers’. From running a food truck with the best barbeque in New Orleans, to creating the most recognized street food, the Origino Ghetto Burger, to a retail line of creole barbeque sauces, this entrepreneur has been in the game for 27 years and loves every minute of this wild ride.
Mystery Dish: Creole Bouillabaisse
Chilean Sea bass, bread, butter, lemon juice, carrots, rice, celery
Meet The Judge: DC Paul
Known around town as the “Millennial Arsenio”, he is an actor, comedian and host in New Orleans
