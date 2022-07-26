Paninis and purrs: cat cafes in Orlando

Ever go to an animal shelter to adopt a cat? Most of them are in cages that block the ability to learn the cat’s personality and to ensure it will be a good fit in their household. Luckily, there are two different places in Orlando to make the selection a bit more precise. Here are a couple of unique cat cafes in Orlando that let you canoodle with cats while you dine and relax.

Orlando Cat Cafe and The Kitty Beautiful

The first business in Central Florida to combine a relaxed café with a cat visiting room was Orlando Cat Café. Founder and owner, Sandra Cagan, created a cat sanctuary that provides a nice alternative to see adoptable cats uncaged and living in a free environment. Since its opening, 1,700 cats have been adopted and more than 100,000 guests have visited the cat cafe in Orlando. It’s worth noting that Cagan donates all profits to the SPCA and that she was recently named as one of Orlando’s 2022 Women of the Year.

In the winter of 2019, the Kitty Beautiful cat café in Orlando was opened for business by owners David and Heather Strauss. This café hosts ‘mew-vie’ nights and Saturday morning cat yoga classes. Since opening their doors, at least 336 cat adoptions have been made thanks to the Kitty Beautiful.

Thanks to these two cafés in Orlando, diners will never have a boring lunch or afternoon snack again. Have a quick bite while on the café side and then head to the other side for fun interaction with up to 20 adoptable cats.

Those looking to adopt a cat can double down on the gamble of finding the perfect cat by visiting both cafés. To help offset the costs, there is a small hourly fee for entering the cat adoption area.

What’s on the menu

The Kitty Beautiful serves up grilled cheese cat bread sandwiches, cheese quesadillas, pretzels, cookies and more. All of the menu items at the cat cafe are vegetarian, and most can be made vegan. Bring your laptop, connect to the Wi-Fi and enjoy a glass of wine while you unwind.

The Orlando Cat Café offers a wide assortment of teas, coffees and espressos. They also offer a variety of paninis for both breakfast and lunch, scones, bagels, cheesecake and cookies. If you want to carry your food into the portioned-off cat play area, just let the cashier know and pay for entrance along with your meal.

Know Before You Go

Here are two places that can make your day PURR-fect! Paw-don me with all the cat puns. I’m kitten you not when it comes to the extreme adorableness of the four-legged patrons of these Orlando Cat Cafés.

Orlando Cat Café is located at 532 Cagan Park Avenue in Clermont. The cat play area is open Monday, noon-6 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and reservations are highly recommended. They can be reached at 352-989-4820 or you can visit them on the web.

Orlando Cat Café $ $$$ Getting there 532 Cagan Park Ave Suite 201-203, Clermont, FL 34714, USA Call (352) 989-4820

Kitty Beautiful Café is in the downtown area, on 360 State Lane. Parking is $1 per hour, but free on Sunday. Their hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Kitty Beautiful Cafe is closed on Monday. Reservations are strongly recommended, and almost always necessary on weekends and school holidays. Make a Reservation

The Kitty Beautiful Getting there 360 State Ln, Orlando, FL 32801, USA Call (321) 209-2081

