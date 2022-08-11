Eat Play Stay: Bethlehem

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Bethlehem to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around this Christmas tinsel town in eastern Pennsylvania.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN BETHLEHEM

Apollo Grill

The Apollo Grill motto is that dining should be a fun and memorable experience and the menu does not disappoint. It literally has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a filet mignon and a great bottle of wine or a burger paired with a unique craft brew, this place is for you. This neighborhood bistro is where everyone knows your name.

Apollo Grill $$ $$ Getting there 85 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sat 11am–10pm Sun Closed Call (610) 865-9600 More Info

Almost Vegan

Almost Vegan Pescatarian Cafe offers mostly vegan and plant-based dishes along with pescatarian items. A perfect place for aspiring vegans that are looking for more healthy options. If you are looking for a place to start your vegan journey, this is the eatery to try.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN BETHLEHEM

Moravian Book Shop

Founded in 1745, the Moravian Book Shop is the oldest and continuing bookstore in America and home to the Moravian University student bookstore. The Moravians were a religious group from central Europe that in the 1700’s formed Bethlehem to have somewhere to support their missionary work in the United States. Big on education, books were a central part of their focus and also allowed women to learn to read and write as well, which was rare. Now home to the Moravian University, the bookstore sells university apparel, gift items and of course textbooks.

Moravian Book Shop Getting there 428 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 10am–6pm Fri-Sat 10am–7pm Sun 12–5pm Call (610) 866-5481 More Info

Seven Sirens Brewing Company

This quaint little brewery sources local and organic ingredients from farmers in order to support the families and community around them. Seven Sirens makes all twenty-three beers on-site. This is the place where you will find a wonderful vibe that sets this place apart from other breweries, including no televisions in order to encourage congregation.

Historic Bethlehem Tours

Historic Bethlehem Tours is where you can visit and explore almost three centuries’ worth of Bethlehem’s rich heritage. And what better place to learn the origins of Bethlehem than here? What to hear why everyone, including children, drank beer in the 1700-1800s? Stop by to get a tour.

STAY – BED AND BREAKFAST IN BETHLEHEM

Rustic Dreams Bed and Breakfast

This safe and beautiful historic bed and breakfast is minutes from historic downtown Bethlehem. Within walking distance of the Lehigh River Towpath. There are two suites at Rustic Dreams. The Sioux Suite, which is located in the main section of the house and is a quiet retreat with a softer romantic theme. The Cheyenne Suite has all of the modern conveniences with a rustic style.

This perfect getaway attracts people from all over the world. Being that it’s the actual home of the innkeepers, everyone is always very respectful. If you are seeking a peaceful visit then this is the place to be.

Rustic Dreams Bed and Breakfast Getting there 4129 Wilson Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020, USA Get directions Call (610) 867-3492 More Info

