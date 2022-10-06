Eat Play Stay: Branson, MO

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” for everything this live entertainment capital has to offer. And no, we aren’t talking about Las Vegas or New York City. On this episode of “Eat Play Stay Kansas City,” we’re off to Branson, Missouri.
Where is Branson, MO?
Branson, the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World,” is located in southwestern Missouri near the border of Arkansas. Just over three hours from Kansas City, Branson is an outdoor lover’s paradise. The Ozark town is home to three lakes and is lined with theaters and attractions for the whole family to enjoy.
EAT – RESTAURANTS IN BRANSON, MO
Billy Bob’s Dairyland
📍 Branson, MO
Billy Bob’s Dairyland has been around since the 1950s and the menu hasn’t changed much since its inception. The burger joint was featured on Food Network and consistently wins the best burger in Branson award. In addition to its famous burgers, the retro diner also has milkshakes, malts, and fried pies.
Vintage Paris
📍 Hollister, MO
Located just down the road from Branson is Hollister, MO, where you can find the artsy coffee shop Vintage Paris. The coffee beans are roasted in-house and the pastries are locally sourced. Baristas are equipped with a little black book to make secret menu drinks for patrons. Order a “surprise” and the barista will make you what they think you might like. Patrons can also leave their personal coffee mugs and use them every time they revisit the shop. With outdoor seating and a great view of the Ozarks, it’s the ideal spot to spend an afternoon.
Crazy Craig’s Treehouse
📍 Branson, MO
Crazy Craig’s Treehouse is Branson’s hot spot, and for good reason: You get a sample shot every time you come in the door. Owned by Crazy Craig and his two sons, the bar is known for serving up delicious wings and paninis, and wild signature drinks. Pro tip: Try the monkey fuel or the treehouse punch.
Sugar Leaf Bakery
📍 Branson, MO
Sugar Leaf Bakery started out as a wholesale cookie company. The bakery and cafe sells a variety of cookies, from sugar and turtle to oatmeal blueberry, but now it also sells soup, salads, sandwiches, and other delicious baked goods. The coffee beans are locally roasted.
PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN BRANSON, MO
Top of the Rock Lost Canyon Cave
📍 Ridgedale, MO
Top of the Rock Lost Canyon Cave is an unforgettable experience the whole family will enjoy. Rent a golf cart to travel the Top of the Rock Lost Canyon and Nature Trail. You’ll cruise over bridges, see caverns and waterfalls, and experience unmatched views of Table Rock Lake. In the cavern, you can visit the Bat Bar for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
State Park Marina
📍 Branson, MO
State Park Marina sits on Table Rock Lake, a massive lake well-renowned for bass fishing and its ultra-clear water. The marina has 650 boats so everyone can enjoy lake time. Rent ski boats, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, and more. You can even scuba dive in the lake because it’s so clear. There are boat tours designed for everyone including the whole family, a group of girlfriends, or a romantic couple. There’s also an on-site cafe and store for all your boating needs.
Branson Scenic Railway
📍 Branson, MO
The Branson Scenic Railway is a heritage railroad — meaning it’s operated as living history to recreate past railway experiences. Daytime excursions run from March through November and guests travel nearly 40 miles through the scenic Ozark mountains. The railway also offers a dinner train every Saturday April through October and a Polar Express train during the holidays.
STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN BRANSON, MO
Kramer’s Midtown
📍 Branson West, MO
Branson Treehouse Adventures is located on a 58-acre estate. There are 12 unique treehouses to stay in and each has a different theme. Some treehouses are designed for couples and some are designed for families, but each treehouse offers a unique experience for all guests. If you’ve ever wanted to stay in a treehouse — but with amenities like Wi-Fi and running water — here’s your chance.
