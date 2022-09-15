Eat Play Stay: Capitola, CA

Tune into this episode of Eat Play Stay where we explore Capitola, California and show you our favorite spots to explore near Sacramento.

Where is Capitola?

Capitola is approximately 70 miles south of San Francisco and 150 miles south of Sacramento. The Monterey Bay city is the first resort town located on the West Coast and it’s located within the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The city – with its family-friendly beaches and drool-worthy restaurants – has something for everyone to enjoy.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN CAPITOLA, CA

Reef Dog Deli

📍 Capitola, California

Owners Anthony and Jennet Kresge named Reef Dog Deli after their dog, Reef, who was a beloved member of the family and loved by all in the community. The sandwich shop serves locals and tourists both beachy vibes and a darn good hand-crafted sandwich. Try the Reefy in honor of Reef.

Reef Dog Deli Getting there 311 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95062, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sun 10am–4pm Call (831) 854-2184 More Info

LittleKoe’s Beach Bites

📍 Capitola, California

LittleKoe’s Beach Bites is certain to offer you a taco unlike any other taco you’ve had before. The shells are made of thinly sliced root vegetables. Once sliced, the “shells” are topped with incredible flavor combinations. The most popular taco on the menu is an ahi tuna taco on a watermelon radish.

Pretty Good Advice

📍 Soquel, California

If you think this is a therapist’s office, think again. Pretty Good Advice is a vegetarian restaurant offering a little something for everyone. The menu boasts all-day breakfast sandwiches, burgers, seasonal salads, soups and soft serve. Many of the dishes can be made dairy-free or vegan. Many ingredients come from Chef Matt McNamara’s farm and all food waste goes back to the farm to be composted or fed to the pigs and chickens.

Greater Purpose Brewing Company

📍 Santa Cruz, California

Is Greater Purpose Brewing Company a brewpub or is it a church? As it turns out, Greater Purpose Community Church sold its church to finance the charitable brewery. At this brewery, they pour with a purpose. A sign on the door says that the brewery doesn’t allow any forms of hate and 30 to 60 percent of its profits go to charities. Enjoy seasonal beers in the taproom or in the outdoor seating area.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN CAPITOLA, CA

The Mystery Spot

📍 Santa Cruz, California

Located in the redwood forests, The Mystery Spot is a gravitational anomaly. The site defies physics and gravity and brings skeptics and believers from all around the country to experience the mystery.

Some believe that The Mystery Spot is built on the site of an alien spacecraft buried deep within the earth. Some think it’s a hole in the ozone layer. You’ll just have to decide for yourself.

The Mystery Spot Getting there 465 Mystery Spot Rd, Santa Cruz, CA 95065, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Fri 10am–5pm Sat-Sun 10am–8pm Call (831) 423-8897 More Info

Capitola Beach Company

📍 Capitola, California

If you want to learn how to surf, Capitola Beach is the perfect spot with its gentle, beginner-friendly waves. Its location in Monterey Bay shelters it from large waves. The experts at Capitola Beach Company will get you standing up on a surfboard in no time. In addition to surf lessons, you can get stand up paddle board lessons. If you’re already a pro, you can rent paddle boards or surfboards. Don’t forget to check out the surf shop’s clothing so you can look the part too.

STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN CAPITOLA, CA

Capitola Venitian Hotel

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Capitola, check out the Capitola Venetian Hotel. Originally constructed in the 1920s as condos, the now-boutique hotel has all the amenities you could want after a long day exploring Capitola.

Capitola Venetian Hotel Getting there 1500 Wharf Rd, Capitola, CA 95010, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 7am–10pm Call (831) 476-6471 More Info

Looking for more Getaways Near Sacramento?

Check out the other episodes of Eat Play Stay Sacramento for more great spots for day trips and weekend getaways near Sacramento.

Very Local is your source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more