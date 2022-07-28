Eat Play Stay : Lancaster

Tune into our episode of Eat Play Stay in the city of Lancaster to see some of our favorite spots to explore near Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Lancaster is the this oldest inland town in the United States. Just 87 miles from Washington, D.C., Lancaster offers a ton of things to do and explore.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN LANCASTER, PA

Blazin J’s

Blazin’ J’s is home to the hot chicken sandwich, created for Lancaster, by Lancaster. Located in downtown Lancaster their chicken is a hot commodity that sells out on a regular basis so get there early. Everything is made from scratch in-house and sourced locally. The special sauce is made with love and quality.

Blazin' J's Getting there 15 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 11am–7pm Fri-Sat 11am–8pm Sun Closed Call (717) 945-7197 More Info

DJ’s Taste of the 50’s

Looking for a blast from the past? DJ’s is only 15 minutes out of the city and will make you think you went back in time, from the 1950s decor, music, even the food. Even the names are from the ‘50s, everyone that works there has a stage name that they use. Check them out if you are looking for fabulous service and a friendly environment.

Cabalar Meat Co.

This butcher shop is located on North Queens Street in Lancaster and also doubles as a sandwich shop. Cabalar Meat Company sources only grass-fed local beef so it’s a high-quality product that tastes great.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN LANCASTER, PA

Wolf Sanctuary

There are oWolf Sanctuary of PA began in 1980 and since then has been a safe haven for rescued wolves. There are tours provided daily that allow for the public to see the wolves, an extra perk for those who adopt a wolf can visit their adoptee after the tour for a few extra minutes. With a ton of natural space for the wolves to roam, this sanctuary is a perfect place to visit and adopt one.

Wolf Sanctuary of PA Getting there 465 Speedwell Forge Rd, Lititz, PA 17543, USA Get directions Call (717) 626-4617 More Info

Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Historic Site

Located at the corner of Vine and South Queen Streets in Lancaster City, the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Historic Site is filled with history. Although the site is currently not open to the public, it can be viewed from outside on Vine and South Queen Streets or through glass while inside the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Lancaster Central Market

The Central Market is located in downtown Lancaster city and operates as the oldest market in the country. Known as the heart of the little city, it has over 70 vendors, all small business owners, ranging from coffee, food and flowers. Just about anything that a market sells. From tourists to locals, this place is where to be to experience Lancaster’s culture.

Decades

For a gaming experience, the palace to be is Decades. A place to go bowling, play retro video games, skee ball but also have an upscale meal or sit at the bar to enjoy the drinks. This place has something that everyone can enjoy.

Sweetish

Let’s swing over to Sweden. Sweetish Candy is a Swedish candy store in Lancaster that sells only Scandinavian sweets. You name it, they have it. The gummies are the main focus of the shop but the salty licorice is right behind it.

STAY – PLACES TO STAY IN LANCASTER, PA

The Inn at Leola Village

This historic boutique inn is highly ranked in Pennsylvania. The Inn at Leola Village is a 62-room four-star hotel that is owned and operated by all women. In the end, no two rooms are the same (the poolside suites are the way to go, *wink, wink*). So, every experience will be different. Relax by the pool or in the spa then rest well in beautiful bedrooms.

Red Lion Bed & Breakfast Getting there 101 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA 17356, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 4–7pm Call (717) 244-4739 More Info

