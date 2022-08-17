Eat Play Stay: Monadnock

In this episode of “Eat Play Stay,” we’re traveling to Monadnock. The Mount Monadnock region of New Hampshire is a great getaway to see the great outdoors. Surrounding the second most climbed peak on the planet it’s conveniently located in New England’s backyard.

EAT – MONADNOCK RESTAURANTS

Chef Bank’s Thai Cafe

If you are not afraid of spice, come try out Chef Bank’s Thai Cafe. From humble beginnings as a food truck, Chef Bank’s has transformed his truck into a restaurant with takeout and dine-in options with a devoted customer base. Ran by family and friends this is the place to come for Thai dishes and a welcoming environment. Every bite has flavor…including the unique spices that Chef Bank’s created for the Inferno Noodle Challenge which has a 70/30 ratio of success. Good luck!

Thai Cafe Getting there 43 Grove St, Peterborough, NH 03458, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sat 11:30am–8pm Sun Closed Call (603) 784-5448 More Info

Little Zoe’s Pizza

Starting with “take and bake” pizza which is a made-to-order pizza except you bake it at home, Little Zoes’s Pizza has expanded into catering. With 70 different toppings, 12 different sauces, and five different styles of dough, you are sure to find whatever you are craving here.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN MONADNOCK

The Hot Glass Center

This state-of-the-art glassblowing studio offers demonstrations, education and lessons for all skill levels. If you want it, the Hot Glass Art Center can make it. From cups to bowls to vases, this place will walk you through how to make your own custom pieces.

Hot Glass Art Center Getting there 99 Main St, Marlborough, NH 03455, USA Get directions Call (603) 562-8846 More Info

Ava Marie Handmade Chocolates

Craving chocolate? Well, Ava Marie’s is the place to be. They have been providing gourmet chocolate creations since 2003 and what started as a home-based business has continued to grow and allows the store to provide ice cream all year round. Come try the massive Monadnock Sundae created by its namesake, Ava Marie!

For some New England chocolate history, check out our story about America’s first chocolate mill in Boston.

Ye Goodies Shop

This unique old fashion candy shop in Monadnock has been around for almost one hundred years. At Ye Goodies Shoppe one can find the treats that grandma used to enjoy, ranging from chocolates, mints, taffy, fudge and more.

Stonewall Farm

Stonewall Farm is a nonprofit group working farm and educational center that promotes regenerative farming; they have community market nights on Fridays where local vendors can come to buy and sell produce, artists can set up to paint the scenery or someone who is just there to see the animals. Stop by to say hi to Jack!

Harris Center

The Harris Center for Conservation Education is a nonprofit group with four main programs that connect people to the natural world through land protection and education of all ages that encourage active participation in the great outdoors. Go hike a trail to enjoy the beautiful view.

STAY – PLACES TO STAY IN MONADNOCK

Cranberry Meadow Farm

This country retreat is what dreams are made of. Literally, this bed and breakfast has a pure beauty of the natural surroundings. Cranberry Meadow Farm is a great place to unwind and relax and since the inn is owned and run by a chef, you know that you will be stuffed full of delicious food and snacks.

Cranberry Meadow Farm Getting there 5 Old Street Rd, Peterborough, NH 03458, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 8am–10pm Call (603) 784-5766 More Info

