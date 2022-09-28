Eat Play Stay: Ojai

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Ojai to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around this Southern California’s lowkey community with lush valleys and juicy vineyards.

Where is Ojai?

Ojai is a small city in Ventura County, California, northwest of Los Angeles. The village-like town is known for its great restaurants, hiking trails, and farmers’ markets. Ojai is just a 6-hour drive from Sacramento down I-5, making it the perfect place to spend a long weekend.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN OJAI, CA

Little Sama

📍 Ojai, California

Inhouse with Topa Topa, Little Sama allows you to drink but not on an empty stomach. It’s a modern Asian restaurant in celebration of Southeast Asian culture and food. The walkup window allows for a quick grab and go. Try the signature wings or the best burger in the region to go with your beer.

Little Sama Ojai Getting there 345 E Ojai Ave A, Ojai, CA 93023, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 12–8pm Fri 12–9pm Sat 11am–9pm Sun 11am–8pm Call (805) 335-4175 More Info

The Dutchess

📍 Ojai, California

This eatery is like two restaurants in one, in the morning it’s a bakery and at night it becomes a Burmese restaurant. The Dutchess kitchen starts at 4 am and doesn’t shut down until 11:30 pm. From the bread dough and jam to fermenting tea leaves to handcrafting vermouths and bitters, they make almost everything in-house. The ingredients are scorched from the local farms and come in fresh daily. The bakery’s menu highlights the locally seasoned produce. The bar serves amazing cocktails that keep the patrons coming back for more.

Ojai Roti

📍 Ojai, California

Located next door to The Dutchess, you will find Ojai Rotie, a lovely Lebanese eatery that marries a picnic concept and sourdough bread with 90% of the menu being vegan. Like the other restaurants in Ojai, it takes advantage of the Ojai farms so you know where everything is from. They also have an exceptional wine list that has a wine box meaning the wine is sourced within 70 miles of the restaurant. This place is paradise!

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN OJAI, CA

Topa Topa Brewing Co.

📍 Ventura, California

Topa Topa is named after the mountains that line the valley in Ojai. The style of beer making is based on the farmers they buy from by letting their ingredients shine. There are different types of beers to choose from from refreshing to beer that sobers you up, you can find what you need here.

Topa Topa Brewing Co. Getting there 4880 Colt St, Ventura, CA 93003, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Wed 12–8pm Thu-Sat 12–9pm Sun 12–8pm Call (805) 535-4366 More Info

Ojai Valley Taxidermy

📍 Ojai, California

You may know the legendary Charles “Chuck” Testa from his viral commercial in 2011, this local taxidermist knows the ins and outs of the business that contains art, physics, and science amongst other things. As the owner of Ojai Valley Taxidermy, he is precise and thorough with the process taking several months. His reputation precedes him with the most unique thing he had to make was a silverback gorilla!

Bart’s Books

📍 Ojai, California

Bart’s Books is the world’s largest outdoor bookstore, serving the Ojai community since 1964. Richard Bartinsdale was inspired by the book carts placed on the banks of the Seine, so at his home, he started building shelves out on the street and started selling books that way. There is a book for everyone and people come from far and wide to experience the interaction with others and find the books for you.

STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN OJAI, CA

The Blue Iguana Inn

📍 Ojai, California

Located two miles from downtown Ojai, The Blue Iguana Inn exists as an enclave of custom decorated guest rooms, suites and cottages. These beautiful grounds are adorned with artwork created by Ojai locals and you can enjoy a dip in the pool or jacuzzi or sit around the woodburn fireplace or enjoy the private patio and courtyard.

Blue Iguana Inn Getting there 11794 N Ventura Ave, Ojai, CA 93023, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 8am–10pm Call (805) 646-5277 More Info

