In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Chats with Busy Philipps about Pittsburgh
On this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Pittsburgh with guest Busy Philipps. Get to know the "Freaks and Geeks" and "Girls5eva" star over cocktails at the bar inside the Pittsburgh airport.
On this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Pittsburgh with guest Busy Philipps. Get to know the “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls5eva” star over cocktails at the bar inside the Pittsburgh airport. You’ll also get a glimpse of what the city of bridges has to offer including where to go and what to drink. Stops include a restaurant housed inside an old train station.
Watch the full episode of In Transit by Esquire on the Very Local App
Bartender, I’ll Have What They’re Having
The Allegheny Cocktail was named after the mountain range located in Pittsburgh.
How to Make an Allegheny Cocktail
- 25oz Simple Syrup
- .5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- .75oz Blackbery Liqueur
- .75oz Dry Vermouth
- 1oz Bourbon
Add everything to a mixing tin. Add ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Enjoy!
Hungry? Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Grand Concourse
Built in 1901 the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie railroad station was one of the main transportation hubs in the eastern United States. Today the historic landmark has been converted into a restaurants in Pittsburgh known as the Grand Concourse. The restaurant maintained the integrity of the train station by preserving most of it’s original details. Since the Pittsburgh restaurant opened in 1978 they’ve prided themselvs on serving fresh and delicious seafood dishes. Warm up with the Cod & Clams dish or experience a little bit of everything with the Ultimate Seafood Trio. Save room for dessert because the Chocolate Truffle Cake is a beautiful end to any meal.
Con Alma
This restaurant and Jazz bar in Pittsburgh was named one of the twenty-seven best bars in America by Esquire Magazine. Con Alma translates to “with soul” which accurately describes their food and their music. The multi sensory experience all starts in the kitchen where their latin fusion cuisine is made. One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the “Arroz Con Pollo” is a savory dish made with rice, saffron, pulled chicken and peas. The chicken empanada is also a show stopper thanks in part to the grilled pineapple-aji amarillo salsa that’s placed on top.
Con Alma is also known for their extensive cocktail menu that changes seasonally. The Carrot Sangrita with a Mezcal shot is their signature cocktail and remains on the menu all year long. Live music is available 7-days a week.
Dave Holmes Top 5 Picks of Things to do in Pittsburgh
Gi-Jin
The downtown Pittsburgh sushi and gin hotspot is known for it’s inventive sushi rolls and classic drinks. If gin is not your thing, the restaurant and bar in Pittsburgh has an extensive menu of Japanese whiskey and Saki.
Just Good Donuts
This hidden gem serves delicous donuts in Pittsburgh. Located inside Pub Chip Shop, the cinnamon roll donut is a must try.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Are you a nature lover? Explore the great outdoors at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh. Don’t forget to checkout the Bonzai room.
Mansions on Fifth
No trip to Pittsburgh is complete without a stay at Mansions on Fifth. The hotel in Pittsburgh really makes you feel like you’ve transported to the early 1900’s.
The Duquesne Incline
The uphill trolly has carried visitors up Mt. Washington since the late 1870’s. The views from the top are breathtaking.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more
More Local Stories
Now casting contestants for game show in Pittsburgh
Very Local is seeking contestants for a new game show in Pittsburgh.
In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Chats with Busy Philipps about Pittsburgh
On this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Pittsburgh with guest Busy Philipps. Get to know the “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls5eva” star over cocktails at the bar inside the Pittsburgh airport.
Stitch: A Father’s Love
On this episode of Stitch, we’ll take a moment to enjoy these melodic moments focused on making music in your community.
Everything You Need to Know About the Winter Park Boat Tour
One of Central Florida’s hidden gems has been tucked away in plain sight for years. We got the inside scoop on all the ins and outs of the Scenic Boat Tour in Winter Park so you can make the most out of this unique experience.
Beat the Orlando heat with these Orlando watersports destinations
Have lots of fun under the sun and stay cool at the same time when you spend some time at these water sports locations.
🐾 A guide to dog-friendly breweries in Pittsburgh
Our faithful four-legged friends rode out quarantine nestled next us, from the halcyon days of sourdough starters through the long, dark, interminable cold of Pittsburgh winter. And now that we’re vaccinated, the plan is to leave them, home alone, while we sip IPAs in the sun? Better yet, take Fido along: here’s a list of Pittsburgh breweries with dog-friendly outdoor spaces.
Eat Play Stay : Lancaster
“Eat Play Stay” is your guide to a weekend adventure near Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
Afrodisiac restaurant brings Creole Caribbean fusion to Gentilly
This popular food truck now has a home on Franklin Avenue.
Paninis and purrs: cat cafes in Orlando
Stop by either one of the cat cafes in Orlando and PURR-haps you just might find an adoptable cat that will love you FUR-ever.
🐾 A guide to dog-friendly breweries in Pittsburgh
Our faithful four-legged friends rode out quarantine nestled next us, from the halcyon days of sourdough starters through the long, dark, interminable cold of Pittsburgh winter. And now that we’re vaccinated, the plan is to leave them, home alone, while we sip IPAs in the sun? Better yet, take Fido along: here’s a list of Pittsburgh breweries with dog-friendly outdoor spaces.
Q&A with Pittsburgh Pickle Company
Just in time for Picklesburgh; our Q&A with Pittsburgh Pickle previews their Cinn-a-pickle parfait (first-ever dessert) and the debut of Picklexir (bottled brine).