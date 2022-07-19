Authentic flavors greet you at Mee Thai restaurant in Orlando

We found a true hidden gem on Lee Road in Orlando, and it’s something worth talking about and indulging in! We have a lot of Thai food locations here in Central Florida, but Mee Thai is something special and has a lot to offer that most don’t and is the authentic taste you’re craving!

What we ate

Mee Thai is an authentic Thai restaurant in Orlando, serving fan favorites like Pad Thai and Fresh Rolls. Their fresh and healthy choices leave you pleased after eating. The Fresh Rolls are shrimp and rice noodles rolled in rice paper wrapped in basil, served with a delicious peanut sauce. Our kids liked their chicken satay. Chicken Satay is marinated chicken on skewers served with sweet peanut sauce and a cucumber salad. We added a side of sticky rice with steamed rice noodles, and they were super happy. Mee Thai is a place for the whole family or if you have company in town.

A Must Try Thai Restaurant in Orlando

My favorite is their Tom Kha soup and Yellow Curry, but I’ve taken some adventures and tried other options on the menu and ended up satisfied and happy. Tom Kha soup is a creamy broth made with kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, lime juice, and coconut milk with your choice of chicken, tofu, or veggie.

They are open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. The staff is friendly and kind. The type of place you can be sure to get your curry fix as needed. It’s the best curry I’ve tasted here in Orlando. They offer yellow, Panang, red, green, and massaman types of curry. The other most popular dish at Mee Thai is the Fried Crispy Duck Thai Salad. This salad includes lime juice, chili paste, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and Thai savory sauce. They have different spice levels, and your choice of how hot you’d like them to be.

If you haven’t heard yet, they have been awarded one of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Orlando. If you trust the reviews, before you go, you’ll see the accuracy of the delicious Thai you’re about to encounter.

Know Before You Go

As mentioned, the service is fantastic, and the inside of the Orlando Thai restaurant is quaint if you decide to dine in. They have an outside patio, too, for when it finally cools off.



In the summertime, they offer fresh fruit bowls. And since it’s so hot outside, they are making frozen drinks in flavors of coconut lime, mango, and lime to keep you cool. For dessert or anytime, you can try mango with sticky rice, which completes the meal perfectly. They also offer fried ice cream and Thai donuts.

The pictures above are from a day at lunch when I had a Thai Tea, Yellow Curry with Chicken with a Tom Yum large soup. The curry comes with steamed white rice, and the combination is delicious.

If you do anything, do me a favor and order the Cheese Rolls as an appetizer! Cheese rolls are crispy rolls stuffed with cream cheese, shrimp, and scallions served with sweet and sour sauce.

Mee Thai Restaurant $ $$$ Getting there 1200 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sun 11am–9pm Call (407) 802-2323 More Info

