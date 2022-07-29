Beat the Orlando heat by staying cool at these water sport destinations

Cover photo courtesy Getty Images

Summer vacations in Orlando can be quite hot, luckily there is an abundance of water sports at bay to keep you cool. Check out these top places for fun and chilling water sports locations.

Orlando Watersports Complex

From beginners to the more advanced, water lovers of all skill sets will find something fun at this location.

There is a giant, inflatable aqua park, providing three skill levels, and 40 features throughout its 10,000 square feet of space. There is also a beach area along with lifeguards. Locals use this as a prime birthday party scene. A few musts:

Must be able to swim

Must be at least 6 years old

Must be at least 3 feet 7 inches tall to enter

Must wear provided life vest

Must sign waiver

Must leave jewelry, glasses, etc on shore

Also provided are activities on the lake, such as wakeboarding, wakesurfing, wakeskating, along with kneeboarding, tubing and water skiing. Time blocks are offered as 25 minutes and 55 minutes. Lessons for boating and cable sports are also offered.

Hours for Orlando Watersports Complex are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m, daily. The waterpark operates from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily. The park is open daily with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To book a timeslot or learn more info, visit them on the web here.

Orlando Watersports Complex $$$ $ Getting there 8615 Florida Rock Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 10am–8pm Call (407) 251-3100 More Info

Black Beard Water Sports

Run by owner and captain, Dylan Pareja, water thrill seekers can spend an hour or half-an-hour perfecting their skills at wakeboarding, towable water tubing, kneeboarding or jet ski running.

The team of three strive to provide a unique experience for folks of all ages and interest levels. If you want to be on the water but not participate in a sport, support your friends from the comfort of the boat.

Black Beard frequents Lake Ivanhoe, Lake Fairview and Clear Lake Park for their sporting outings. To book a block of time with Black Beard Water Sports, reach out to them here.

Black Beard Watersports Getting there 344 NE Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 8am–5pm Call (305) 951-2529 More Info

Island Vibez Watersport Rentals

Live on island time for a bit while you are mastering the art of waverunners. Take a luxury two-seater jet ski out for a block of time ranging from two hours to a short, 30-minute adventure. Maybe take a group of six out on an extended boat ride, complete with captain, for two to four hours.

A briefing about their jet skis:

Top–of-the-line Seedoos and Waverunners

Seats up to 3 people

Total weight support tops off at 500 pounds

Top Speed is 50 mph

Glove box is water resistant (but not fully waterproof)

Bluetooth enabled

The fun occurs on Lake Minneola, on a chain of lakes vast enough for endless hours of boating and jetski fun. Schedule your fun by making a reservation or contact them for more information. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., daily.

ISLAND VIBEZ $ $$$ Getting there 5931 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sat 10am–9:30pm Sun 12–9pm Call (407) 674-8866 More Info

For outdoor fun that will help you work on your tan, be sure to stay cool at one of these outdoor water sports locations.