Beat the Orlando heat by staying cool at these water sport destinations
Have lots of fun under the sun and stay cool at the same time when you spend some time at these water sports locations.
Cover photo courtesy Getty Images
Summer vacations in Orlando can be quite hot, luckily there is an abundance of water sports at bay to keep you cool. Check out these top places for fun and chilling water sports locations.
Orlando Watersports Complex
From beginners to the more advanced, water lovers of all skill sets will find something fun at this location.
There is a giant, inflatable aqua park, providing three skill levels, and 40 features throughout its 10,000 square feet of space. There is also a beach area along with lifeguards. Locals use this as a prime birthday party scene. A few musts:
- Must be able to swim
- Must be at least 6 years old
- Must be at least 3 feet 7 inches tall to enter
- Must wear provided life vest
- Must sign waiver
- Must leave jewelry, glasses, etc on shore
Also provided are activities on the lake, such as wakeboarding, wakesurfing, wakeskating, along with kneeboarding, tubing and water skiing. Time blocks are offered as 25 minutes and 55 minutes. Lessons for boating and cable sports are also offered.
Hours for Orlando Watersports Complex are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m, daily. The waterpark operates from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily. The park is open daily with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To book a timeslot or learn more info, visit them on the web here.
Black Beard Water Sports
Run by owner and captain, Dylan Pareja, water thrill seekers can spend an hour or half-an-hour perfecting their skills at wakeboarding, towable water tubing, kneeboarding or jet ski running.
The team of three strive to provide a unique experience for folks of all ages and interest levels. If you want to be on the water but not participate in a sport, support your friends from the comfort of the boat.
Black Beard frequents Lake Ivanhoe, Lake Fairview and Clear Lake Park for their sporting outings. To book a block of time with Black Beard Water Sports, reach out to them here.
Island Vibez Watersport Rentals
Live on island time for a bit while you are mastering the art of waverunners. Take a luxury two-seater jet ski out for a block of time ranging from two hours to a short, 30-minute adventure. Maybe take a group of six out on an extended boat ride, complete with captain, for two to four hours.
A briefing about their jet skis:
- Top–of-the-line Seedoos and Waverunners
- Seats up to 3 people
- Total weight support tops off at 500 pounds
- Top Speed is 50 mph
- Glove box is water resistant (but not fully waterproof)
- Bluetooth enabled
The fun occurs on Lake Minneola, on a chain of lakes vast enough for endless hours of boating and jetski fun. Schedule your fun by making a reservation or contact them for more information. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., daily.
For outdoor fun that will help you work on your tan, be sure to stay cool at one of these outdoor water sports locations.
