Restaurants on the Radar: Comfort Foods

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.
In this episode of “Restaurants on the Radar,” host Brendan O’Connor takes you to a few of his favorite restaurants in Orlando serving dishes that feel like a warm hug.
Dig into these dining options serving the best comfort food in Orlando proven to cure any mood. From hand-made kielbasa to braised beef, these are the restaurants that should be on your radar.
Orlando restaurants featured in this episode:
The Monroe
- 📍Creative Village
- Website: themonroeorlando.com
- The Monroe Facebook Page
- The Monroe Orlando Instagram
The first stop is the Monroe Orlando located in the Creative Village. Known for being a pressure cooker for universities and tech hubs, The Monroe does the same with American cuisine. Owners and Operators, Jason and Sue Chin created the open concept dining space to provide a cozy home for the modern American comfort fare served there.
Follow Brendan into the kitchen with Executive Chef Josh Oakley to learn how the sausage is made. Specifically, their house-made kielbasa. The Downtown Orlando restaurant has an eclectic menu of comfort food classics with a twist. From smash burgers topped with a secret sauce to country ham biscuits. It’s no wonder the Monroe made it onto Brendan’s radar.
Chicken Fire
- 📍Neighborhood: Coytown
- Website: eatchickenfire.com
- Chicken Fire Facebook Page
- Chicken Fire Instagram
Ready to feel the heat? Chicken Fire’s soulful hot chicken (Nashville-style hot chicken), is buttermilk dredged crispy fried chicken drenched in a spicy hot oil-based glaze. In other words, their spicy chicken is straight fire!
Owner Kwame Boakye shares some of the secrets to his special sauce and walks Brendan through the Chicken Fire Challenge. You know what they say, if you can’t handle the heat, it’s ok. Chicken Fire has a little something for everyone from not very spicy to really really HOT!
Tornatore’s
- 📍 Neighborhood: College Park
- Website: tornatoresitalianrestaurant.com
- Tornatore’s Facebook Page
It doesn’t get more authentic than Tornatore’s Italian restaurant in College Park. Known for their fresh handmade mozzarella, pizza, pastas, and homemade sauce.
Watch as Brendan gets a personal tutorial on how to make real Italian pasta from the master himself, Massimo Montanini. Then Owner, Denny Tornatore teaches him how to make fresh mozzarella from scratch. Talk about a cheese pull.
Sea Thai
- 📍 Neighborhood: Colonialtown Center
- Website: seathaiorlando.com
- Sea Thai Facebook Page
- Sea Thai Instagram
Voted best Thai food in Orlando, Sea Thai in Colonialtown Center serves asian cuisine that soothes the soul. The Orlando restaurant specializes in crafting innovative and arromatic takes on thai comfort food dishes guaranteed to wow the senses.
Tawa Chavitranurak is also the Head Chef at Sea Thai. Watch as he shows Brendan how to make one of their most popular dishes, the braised beef fried rice.
Hungry for more local food content?
You can watch new episodes of “Restaurants on the Radar” and more original shows for FREE on the Very Local app. Dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including What’s on the Menu and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.
Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere
START STREAMING
Watch all of the episodes of “Restaurants on the Radar” for free on the Very Local channel. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more
More stories
Eat Play Stay: Sanford
On this episode of Eat Play Stay Orlando explore what’s new in the Northern part of town. Sanford has a plethora of breweries, bars, and delicious dining options to choose from.
My Amazing Cheap Date: Dinner and Dirty Dancing
Two Orlando couples shop vintage, search for the perfect slice, visit a post-apocalyptic saloon, and take the stage on blind dates in Orlando.
Paninis and purrs: cat cafes in Orlando
Stop by either one of the cat cafes in Orlando and PURR-haps you just might find an adoptable cat that will love you FUR-ever.
Restaurants On The Radar
Restaurants on the Radar sets it’s sights on restaurants in Orlando serving unique eats that the locals love. From the secret spots you may not yet know about to venues serving drool-worthy works of art you can actually eat. Travel around town with our host Brendan O’Connor as he shares his favorite places for local […]
Restaurants on the Radar: Florida Flavors
On this episode of “Restaurants on the Radar,” host Brendan O’Connor takes you on a full-flavored tour of noteworthy restaurants in Orlando.
Restaurants On The Radar
Restaurants on the Radar sets it’s sights on restaurants in Orlando serving unique eats that the locals love. From the secret spots you may not yet know about to venues serving drool-worthy works of art you can actually eat. Travel around town with our host Brendan O’Connor as he shares his favorite places for local […]
Eat Play Stay: Sanford
On this episode of Eat Play Stay Orlando explore what’s new in the Northern part of town. Sanford has a plethora of breweries, bars, and delicious dining options to choose from.
My Amazing Cheap Date: Dinner and Dirty Dancing
Two Orlando couples shop vintage, search for the perfect slice, visit a post-apocalyptic saloon, and take the stage on blind dates in Orlando.
Paninis and purrs: cat cafes in Orlando
Stop by either one of the cat cafes in Orlando and PURR-haps you just might find an adoptable cat that will love you FUR-ever.