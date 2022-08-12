Restaurants on the Radar: Comfort Foods

In this episode of “Restaurants on the Radar,” host Brendan O’Connor takes you to a few of his favorite restaurants in Orlando serving dishes that feel like a warm hug.

Dig into these dining options serving the best comfort food in Orlando proven to cure any mood. From hand-made kielbasa to braised beef, these are the restaurants that should be on your radar.

Orlando restaurants featured in this episode:

The Monroe

The first stop is the Monroe Orlando located in the Creative Village. Known for being a pressure cooker for universities and tech hubs, The Monroe does the same with American cuisine. Owners and Operators, Jason and Sue Chin created the open concept dining space to provide a cozy home for the modern American comfort fare served there.

Follow Brendan into the kitchen with Executive Chef Josh Oakley to learn how the sausage is made. Specifically, their house-made kielbasa. The Downtown Orlando restaurant has an eclectic menu of comfort food classics with a twist. From smash burgers topped with a secret sauce to country ham biscuits. It’s no wonder the Monroe made it onto Brendan’s radar.

The Monroe Getting there 448 N Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 9am–3pm, 5–10pm Fri-Sat 9am–3pm, 5–11pm Sun Closed Call (407) 734-2102 More Info

Chicken Fire

Ready to feel the heat? Chicken Fire’s soulful hot chicken (Nashville-style hot chicken), is buttermilk dredged crispy fried chicken drenched in a spicy hot oil-based glaze. In other words, their spicy chicken is straight fire!

Owner Kwame Boakye shares some of the secrets to his special sauce and walks Brendan through the Chicken Fire Challenge. You know what they say, if you can’t handle the heat, it’s ok. Chicken Fire has a little something for everyone from not very spicy to really really HOT!

Chicken Fire Getting there 2425 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Tue Closed Wed-Sun 11am–9pm

Tornatore’s

It doesn’t get more authentic than Tornatore’s Italian restaurant in College Park. Known for their fresh handmade mozzarella, pizza, pastas, and homemade sauce.

Watch as Brendan gets a personal tutorial on how to make real Italian pasta from the master himself, Massimo Montanini. Then Owner, Denny Tornatore teaches him how to make fresh mozzarella from scratch. Talk about a cheese pull.

Tornatore's Restaurant $$ $$ Getting there 3818 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 11am–9pm Fri 11am–10pm Sat 4–10pm Sun Closed Call (407) 292-2248 More Info

Sea Thai

Voted best Thai food in Orlando, Sea Thai in Colonialtown Center serves asian cuisine that soothes the soul. The Orlando restaurant specializes in crafting innovative and arromatic takes on thai comfort food dishes guaranteed to wow the senses.

Tawa Chavitranurak is also the Head Chef at Sea Thai. Watch as he shows Brendan how to make one of their most popular dishes, the braised beef fried rice.

SEA THAI RESTAURANT $$ $$ Getting there 3812 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu 11am–2:15pm, 5–9:15pm Fri 11am–2:15pm, 5–9:45pm Sat 12–2:45pm, 5–9:45pm Sun 12–2:45pm, 5–9:15pm Call (407) 895-0985 More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

You can watch new episodes of “Restaurants on the Radar” and more original shows for FREE on the Very Local app. Dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including What’s on the Menu and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more