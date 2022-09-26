Top 916: the best boba in Sacramento
Sacramento has no shortage of boba spots. Here's our list of the best and most unique places to get your boba fix.
Cover image courtesy Getty Photos
The demand for boba tea in Sacramento in the last few years has skyrocketed! In Sacramento, that has been no exception. On every corner, there’s a boba shop filled with some of the tastiest drinks known to man. Although having so many Boba shops around is exceptionally convenient, it can get overwhelming. How can you tell which one is the best? Here are some of what we think are Sacramento’s tastiest boba shops!
Bober Tea
Bober Tea is one of the busiest and most well-known boba places we have here in Sac! With their mouth-watering drinks and tasty tapioca pearls, they truly deserve their hype. Located in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, with locations in Elk Grove and South Sacramento, Bober Tea delivers freshly brewed teas, milk teas, and matcha sourced directly from Japan. They have one of the most creative menus making their drinks aesthetically pleasing, and a wide variety of yummy drinks everyone would love! Some of their top-selling drinks are The Signature Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Cookies & Cream, and Mung Bean Pandan Latte.
T4
T4 is another popular boba shop in Sacramento. It has tons of drinks to choose from and snack items. T4 also has soy milk as a milk alternative for those with an allergy or preference. They have a ton of non-milk tea drinks for those who prefer more of a fruity tea option.T4 is also exploding with over 50 shops in California alone, with shops even outside of the country like in Asia and the UK. T4 is definitely a boba shop worth noting.
Lazi Cow
Lazi Cow is such a hit here in Sacramento! They have such a huge menu to choose from; the list honestly goes on. There is no way you can’t find something you like here. You can find slushies, milk teas, smoothies, coffee, and some really tasty food on their menu. They even have their own take on a popular drink, The Mangonada, so if you like some spicy and tangy drinks, I’d recommend this one!
Happy Lemon
Happy Lemon is definitely one of my favorite boba shops! This boba shop originated from Taiwan and has made its mission to bring the same tea goodness to the states. Sacramento is one of those lucky cities that can be a part of that tea goodness. It has the best tapioca boba that just melts in your mouth. They have so many drink options with a variety of sweetness levels. Their Okinawa drink is one of their most popular drinks, but my favorite is their Strawbery milkshake with cream and boba.
T%
T% is a local boba shop that is unique to Sacramento. Most of their drinks are served large so the customer really gets the most out of their boba experience. T% also offers a catering option which would be so fun when having a party! Most of their locations partner up with Mochinut, a popular bakery that offers the best donuts known to mankind! They have also won the Super Taste Award this year, so if that doesn’t convince you to give them a try then I don’t know what will! Next time you’re there try their most popular drink Tiger Brown Sugar Boba, a roasted, brown sugar milk tea that is the perfect amount of sweetness and caffeine to get you through the day.
RareTea
RareTea gets its name from its unique and ‘rare’ brewing technique that gives their customer a boba experience like no other. All of their drinks are made from real cane sugar and in-house jams and purees. They focus on freshness and quality drinks that keep their loyal customers coming back for more. RareTea also offers a DIY Shop that teaches you how to make one of your favorite drinks. Check out their website for more details.
Ready to explore Sacramento?
Watch local influencers Maddy and Dixie explore Sacramento through incredible activities, hidden gems, and amazing eats.
Get the Very Local channel on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV to watch all of our shows for FREE.
