What’s on the Menu? Greenville Brunch

LeeAnn Huntoon

LeeAnn Huntoon

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!

Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Get the Very Local Channel

LeeAnn Huntoon

Need a great excuse to get out with friends and family? Brunch is the perfect time. From bacon and eggs to donut sandwiches, a Greenville brunch has every dish you could possibly crave. 

This episode of “What’s On the Menu” showcases the best, most unique brunch spots in Greenville. As chefs make the dishes Greenville residents go crazy for, they discuss what they love about the North Carolina city.

Watch the full episode of Eat Play Stay? Greenville Brunch on the Very Local App.

Southern Culture

Southern Culture was one of the first brunch places in Greenville and it quickly became known for starting the bottomless mimosa trend. Each cook comes to the kitchen with a different background and brings a unique spin to the menu. 

Guests not only enjoy the food at Southern Culture, but the live music too. Southern Culture regularly hosts local artists — resulting in the ultimate dining experience.

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
$$$$
Getting there
2537 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Thu 9am–2pm, 4–9pm
Fri 9am–2pm, 4–10pm
Sat 10am–3pm, 5–10pm
Sun 10am–3pm
Call
(864) 552-1998
More Info

HenDough

When one Hendersonville, North Carolina husband-wife duo decided to branch out from the restaurants they were working for to create their own business; HenDough was created. The Greenville restaurant combines what they both love to make — chicken and pastries (specifically donuts). HenDough quickly became a favorite brunch spot and the couple opened a second location in Greenville, South Carolina. 

While the brunch restaurant in Greenville originally planned to serve primarily bone-in chicken dishes, HenDough’s specials gained in popularity so much that the restaurant doesn’t serve much bone-in chicken any longer. Menu favorites include egg in a biscuit, a glazed donut sandwich and a hot chicken biscuit. 

HenDough Chicken & Donuts
$$$$
Getting there
126 Augusta St UNIT 13, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Wed 8am–9pm
Thu-Sat 8am–10pm
Sun 8am–9pm
Call
(864) 373-9108
More Info

The Bohemian Cafe

Known for its “eclectic authentic bistro fare” The Bohemian cafe is also known for its weekend brunch. It comes complete with a build-your-own bloody Mary bar. The line is often out the door on weekend mornings, and that’s not just for the variety of bloody Mary mixes and delectable pickled garnishes. The Bohemian’s shrimp and grits, breakfast burrito and eggs benedict are popular dishes.

The Bohemian Cafe
$$$$
Getting there
2 W Stone Ave, Greenville, SC 29609, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon Closed
Tue-Thu 11am–9:30pm
Fri-Sat 11am–10pm
Sun 11am–2pm
Call
(864) 233-0006
More Info

Biscuit Head

Over nine years ago, husband-wife duo Jason and Carolyn Roy opened their first Biscuit Head location in Asheville, North Carolina. They’ve since expanded to Greenville and have several locations spanning the two cities. 

Biscuit Head is known for its southern-style cathead biscuits. While they’re perfect on their own — massive and buttery — each dish takes that biscuit and elevates it. Think biscuits topped with eggs, chicken, and bacon and smothered in rich gravy. Biscuit Head has plenty of vegan-friendly options too.

Old Europe Coffee and Desserts
Getting there
716 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
Get directions
Hours
Mon-Wed 8am–9pm
Thu 8am–10pm
Fri-Sat 8am–12am
Sun 8am–10pm
Call
(864) 775-0210
More Info

Hungry for more local food content?

Explore more What’s On The Menu Greenville or dig into more culinary content from all across the nation including Blind Kitchen Boston and Plate It Pittsburgh exclusively streaming on Very Local.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Whats On The Menu Pittsburgh

START STREAMING

Watch all of the episodes of “What’s on the Menu” for free on the Very Local channel. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.

DOWNLOAD THE VERY LOCAL APP

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. Very Local also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more

More stories

#Brunchfaced: Vegan Brunch? Bearcat Cafe’ makes the leap a little easier with amazing food

Bearcat Café is a dry brunch of sorts, but where they lack in mimosas they make up for in bottled lemonades of different flavors, teas and impeccable meals.

What’s on the Menu: Farm to Table in Greenville

Farm to table is easy when you own the farm! Sun Belly Cafe, Oak Hill Farm & Cafe, Farm Fresh Fast, and The Anchorage Restaurant invite us into their kitchens and show us how farming and sustainability influence their menus.

What’s On The Menu?: Pittsburgh Staples

Pierogies Plus, Salem’s Market & Grill, Big Jim’s, and Max’s Tavern and staples in the Pittsburgh community. Find out what it takes to create a business that lasts in the Steel City.

What’s On The Menu

Learn more about the restaurants, chefs and farms that are profiled on What’s On The Menu.

What’s On The Menu?: Pittsburgh Staples

Pierogies Plus, Salem’s Market & Grill, Big Jim’s, and Max’s Tavern and staples in the Pittsburgh community. Find out what it takes to create a business that lasts in the Steel City.

#Brunchfaced: Vegan Brunch? Bearcat Cafe’ makes the leap a little easier with amazing food

Bearcat Café is a dry brunch of sorts, but where they lack in mimosas they make up for in bottled lemonades of different flavors, teas and impeccable meals.

Farm to table restaurants Greenville

What’s on the Menu: Farm to Table in Greenville

Farm to table is easy when you own the farm! Sun Belly Cafe, Oak Hill Farm & Cafe, Farm Fresh Fast, and The Anchorage Restaurant invite us into their kitchens and show us how farming and sustainability influence their menus.

What’s On The Menu

Learn more about the restaurants, chefs and farms that are profiled on What’s On The Menu.

verylocalwhite