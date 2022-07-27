What’s on the Menu? Greenville Brunch

Need a great excuse to get out with friends and family? Brunch is the perfect time. From bacon and eggs to donut sandwiches, a Greenville brunch has every dish you could possibly crave.

This episode of “What’s On the Menu” showcases the best, most unique brunch spots in Greenville. As chefs make the dishes Greenville residents go crazy for, they discuss what they love about the North Carolina city.

Southern Culture

Southern Culture was one of the first brunch places in Greenville and it quickly became known for starting the bottomless mimosa trend. Each cook comes to the kitchen with a different background and brings a unique spin to the menu.

Guests not only enjoy the food at Southern Culture, but the live music too. Southern Culture regularly hosts local artists — resulting in the ultimate dining experience.

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar $$ $$ Getting there 2537 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 9am–2pm, 4–9pm Fri 9am–2pm, 4–10pm Sat 10am–3pm, 5–10pm Sun 10am–3pm Call (864) 552-1998 More Info

HenDough

When one Hendersonville, North Carolina husband-wife duo decided to branch out from the restaurants they were working for to create their own business; HenDough was created. The Greenville restaurant combines what they both love to make — chicken and pastries (specifically donuts). HenDough quickly became a favorite brunch spot and the couple opened a second location in Greenville, South Carolina.

While the brunch restaurant in Greenville originally planned to serve primarily bone-in chicken dishes, HenDough’s specials gained in popularity so much that the restaurant doesn’t serve much bone-in chicken any longer. Menu favorites include egg in a biscuit, a glazed donut sandwich and a hot chicken biscuit.

HenDough Chicken & Donuts $$ $$ Getting there 126 Augusta St UNIT 13, Greenville, SC 29601, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Wed 8am–9pm Thu-Sat 8am–10pm Sun 8am–9pm Call (864) 373-9108 More Info

The Bohemian Cafe

Known for its “eclectic authentic bistro fare” The Bohemian cafe is also known for its weekend brunch. It comes complete with a build-your-own bloody Mary bar. The line is often out the door on weekend mornings, and that’s not just for the variety of bloody Mary mixes and delectable pickled garnishes. The Bohemian’s shrimp and grits, breakfast burrito and eggs benedict are popular dishes.

The Bohemian Cafe $$ $$ Getting there 2 W Stone Ave, Greenville, SC 29609, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 11am–9:30pm Fri-Sat 11am–10pm Sun 11am–2pm Call (864) 233-0006 More Info

Biscuit Head

Over nine years ago, husband-wife duo Jason and Carolyn Roy opened their first Biscuit Head location in Asheville, North Carolina. They’ve since expanded to Greenville and have several locations spanning the two cities.

Biscuit Head is known for its southern-style cathead biscuits. While they’re perfect on their own — massive and buttery — each dish takes that biscuit and elevates it. Think biscuits topped with eggs, chicken, and bacon and smothered in rich gravy. Biscuit Head has plenty of vegan-friendly options too.

