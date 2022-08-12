What’s on the Menu: Seafood Feast

What’s On The Menu showcases Baltimore’s masterful chefs and the most creative, unique eateries in town. While chefs prepare a signature dish from their menu, they share stories from the kitchen and how the city has inspired their cooking. This episode is all about seafood, from traditional items to over the top creations, watch as we explore the mouthwatering meals all created with seafood.

The Local Oyster

Everyone has a smile on their face here. This is the place where you can sit down with a stranger and leave with a new friend, and the food is top tier, so this place is a win all around. Beginning with shucking oysters on the side of the road has grown to having two locations and the people are hooked. They serve the freshest Maryland seafood and local beers on tap, signature cocktails and plenty of oysters.

Koco’s Pub

This is an island theme restaurant that serves award winning crab cakes. The loyal customers and the newbies that travel across the country are the heart of this restaurant. Koco’s specialty is a monster of crab cake weighing in at 11 ounces! Everything is made with fresh ingredients and the highest quality crabmeat and you will find that your dish is full of crab meat and not filler like other restaurants.

L. P. Steamers

L.P. Steamers is a family owned and managed crab shack where tradition meets freshness with year-round, hot steamed crabs and local favorites. With no prior experience in the restaurant business, Bud saw the need for a seafood restaurant and crabs was the best place to start. The people come for the steamed carbs, crab cakes, all things seafood. The home feel is felt with both the staff and the customers, the atmosphere is so welcoming and if you need lessons on how to eat a crab they don’t mind showing you.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

This laid-back locale serves Maryland-style crab cakes and seafood specialties. If you’re a crab lover, this is the place to be. The word ‘famous’ is in the name, so they definitely have to back that up and it must be true since the business has been in business for 50 years. All of the recipes are still intact but they have incorporated new items, such as the crab cake egg rolls. This brand offers food, a bar, banquet hall and food truck, you will have a fantastic experience no matter what you are looking for.

