Blind Kitchen: All’s Fair in Love and War

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.

In this episode, Daren Porretto, chef de cuisine of Saint John, and Amy Mehrtens, executive chef at Copper Vine, face off to see who can recreate each other’s signature dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Daren Porretto: Tuna Tartare

Born and raised in New Orleans, he is totally immersed in the culture, diversity, and cuisine. Literally, there is no other place that he would rather be from. His roots lie in Italian Creole, a style he learned from his grandmother.

Signature Dish: Tuna

Ahi tuna, avocado, seaweed, wonton, sesame seed oil, ginger

Chef Amy Mehrtens: Okonomiyaki

The love of cooking for Amy Mehrtens originated from her mother, who passed it on to her four children. As an Army brat she has traveled all over the world and have seen and tried many things but the one thing that has stayed consistent with her is food. Her happy place is cooking and there’s nothing else that she would rather be doing.

Signature Dish: Cabbage Pancakes

Cabbage, bean sprouts, zucchini, shrimp, eggs, linguine

Meet The Judge: Rev Varg Vargas

Artist at the Deurty Boys gallery, he creates humanist folk art from salvaged wood and found objects.

