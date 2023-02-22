FINDING ADVENTURE
In this Very Local original series, Finding Adventure host Kinga Philipps travels across the country to help individuals break out of their comfort zones and explore the outdoors.
Meet the host: Kinga Philipps
Kinga Philipps is a journalist, explorer, and thrill seeker. She is also an ocean conservationist and a board member of Shark Allies. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about ocean conservation and the protection of sharks.
SEASON 2
SEASON 1
Stream all of season 1 available now on the Very Local app