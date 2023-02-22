FINDING ADVENTURE

In this Very Local original series, Finding Adventure host Kinga Philipps travels across the country to help individuals break out of their comfort zones and explore the outdoors.

Season 2 Streaming NOW!

Meet the host: Kinga Philipps

Finding Adventure Host Kinga Philipps

Kinga Philipps is a journalist, explorer, and thrill seeker. She is also an ocean conservationist and a board member of Shark Allies. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about ocean conservation and the protection of sharks.

SEASON 2

Available to stream on the Very Local app beginning March 7th!

[STREAMING NOW] While dedicating her time to criminal justice reform, Erinn placed connecting with nature on the back burner. She’s a free spirit who travels the world and jumps out of planes but doesn’t know what Kentucky has to offer – it's time to change that.
[AVAILABLE MARCH 14th] The mother-daughter dynamic duo of Cher and Sabria Delaine are best friends and do almost everything together except get out into nature. So Kinga meets up with ladies to mix things up and try to blend Cher’s island life with some southern comfort.
AVAILABLE MARCH 21st]At only 21 years old, Isabelle Sander has overcome a lot in her young life with hearing loss. However, to prove to herself and others that a diagnosis doesn't define a person, she is on a mission to participate in nature and be active outdoors.

SEASON 1

Stream all of season 1 available now on the Very Local app

[STREAMING NOW] Anthony Carignan is a bookish 26-year-old who has never felt at ease in the outdoors. Kinga has come to Maine to help Anthony connect with nature and live out his dream of becoming an authentic Mainer.
[STREAMING NOW] Camryn Simpson, a 21-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh and ambassador on social media platforms can’t take time away from her phone. With the help of Kinga, Camryn will log-out of social media and log-in to the outdoors to find adventure.
[STREAMING NOW] Maverick Meyers is a shy 17-year old gamer who spends 8 hours a day on his self-built computer. Kinga meets Maverick in Clermont, Florida to take him out of his comfort zone on an outing he’ll never forget.
[STREAMING NOW] Dr. Treva Brown holds a PhD in Chemistry, works for the US Naval Research Laboratory and is a pageant queen. This workaholic PhDiva can’t make time for herself! Kinga wants to take Treva off the runway and into the outdoors.
[STREAMING NOW] After transitioning and battling cancer, Madison Wilkins finally feels comfortable in her own skin. Kinga goes to Orlando, Florida to help Madison let her hair down and experience adventure as the woman she’s always longed to be.

