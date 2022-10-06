Blind Kitchen: Creole Cook-Off

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.
“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.
In this episode, Eric Cook, chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John, and Ericka Lassair, chef and founder of Diva Dawg, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Watch the full episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans: Creole Cook-Off on the Very Local app
Each recreated meal will be judged on:
- Percentage of correct ingredients
- Similarities in flavor and plating
- Re-creation as a stand-alone dish
Chef Eric Cook: Creole Corn Maque Choux
The love Eric Cook has for New Orleans, the place he calls the “greatest city in the world, greatest food town in the world,” is very evident. Born and raised in New Orleans, he joined the Marines and has traveled to many places and has tried to live elsewhere, but he loves home and the bond that everyone has here.
Mystery Dish: Creole Corn Maque Choux
Chef Ericka Lassair: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato
Known as “Chef Diva,” Ericka Lassair is also born and raised in New Orleans. Diva Dawg was created after she brought a food truck and transformed it into the greatness it is now. She also created Chef Diva Foods, which is her plant-based sauce line with etouffee sauce with the etoufee spice to match. She is bringing plant based to New Orleans.
Mystery Dish: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato
Meet The Judge: Trixie Minx
Trixie Minx is a burlesque dancer and owner of Trixie Minx Productions, which specializes in providing New Orleans burlesque, showgirls, and circus entertainment for any event large or small.
Want to see who wins?
Watch this episode of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans: Creole Cook-Off,” now streaming on the Very Local app.
START STREAMING
Watch all of the episodes of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans” and other Original Series shows for free on the Very Local app. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the app to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more
More stories
Blind Kitchen: All’s Fair in Love and War
In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.
Blind Kitchen: Deceiving Dishes
n this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.
Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver
In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Blind Kitchen: Let’s Dance
In this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.
Blind Kitchen: More Than a Feeling
In this episode, Mark Quiroz aka Estrada, chef at House of Blues, and Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Blind Kitchen: Rematch
In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.
Blind Kitchen: Who’s Got The Sauce
In this episode, Jas Rogers, chef/owner of Saucex Dat, and Aaron Poret, sous chef at Bywater American Bistro, face off to see who can recreate each other’s signature dish.
Blind Kitchen: All’s Fair in Love and War
In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.
Blind Kitchen: Deceiving Dishes
n this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.
Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver
In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Blind Kitchen: Let’s Dance
In this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.