Blind Kitchen: Creole Cook-Off

LeeAnn Huntoon

LeeAnn Huntoon

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!

Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Get the Very Local App

LeeAnn Huntoon

Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.

In this episode, Eric Cook, chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John, and Ericka Lassair, chef and founder of Diva Dawg, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Watch the full episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans: Creole Cook-Off on the Very Local app

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

  • Percentage of correct ingredients
  • Similarities in flavor and plating
  • Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Eric Cook: Creole Corn Maque Choux

The love Eric Cook has for New Orleans, the place he calls the “greatest city in the world, greatest food town in the world,” is very evident. Born and raised in New Orleans, he joined the Marines and has traveled to many places and has tried to live elsewhere, but he loves home and the bond that everyone has here.

Mystery Dish: Creole Corn Maque Choux

Chef Ericka Lassair: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato

Known as “Chef Diva,” Ericka Lassair is also born and raised in New Orleans. Diva Dawg was created after she brought a food truck and transformed it into the greatness it is now. She also created Chef Diva Foods, which is her plant-based sauce line with etouffee sauce with the etoufee spice to match. She is bringing plant based to New Orleans.

Mystery Dish: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato

Meet The Judge: Trixie Minx

Trixie Minx is a burlesque dancer and owner of Trixie Minx Productions, which specializes in providing New Orleans burlesque, showgirls, and circus entertainment for any event large or small. 

Want to see who wins?

Watch this episode of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans: Creole Cook-Off,” now streaming on the Very Local app.

Blind Kitchen New Orleans

START STREAMING

Watch all of the episodes of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans” and other Original Series shows for free on the Very Local app. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.

DOWNLOAD THE VERY LOCAL APP

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the app to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more

More stories

Blind Kitchen: All’s Fair in Love and War

In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.

Blind Kitchen: Deceiving Dishes

n this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.

Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver

In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Blind Kitchen: Let’s Dance

In this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.

Blind Kitchen: More Than a Feeling

In this episode, Mark Quiroz aka Estrada, chef at House of Blues, and Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Blind Kitchen: Rematch

In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.

Blind Kitchen: Who’s Got The Sauce

In this episode, Jas Rogers, chef/owner of Saucex Dat, and Aaron Poret, sous chef at Bywater American Bistro, face off to see who can recreate each other’s signature dish.
Blind Kitchen New Orleans Episode 3

Blind Kitchen: All’s Fair in Love and War

In this episode of Blind Kitchen New Orleans Chef Cristina Quackenbush and Executive Chef Jennifer Cole, face off.

Blind Kitchen New Orleans Deceiving Dishes

Blind Kitchen: Deceiving Dishes

n this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.

Blind Kitchen New Orleans Et Tu, Chicken

Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver

In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Blind Kitchen New Orleans Episode 3

Blind Kitchen: Let’s Dance

In this episode of “Blind Kitchen,” Chef Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Bourrée goes up against Chef Peter Kusiw of La Provence.

verylocalwhite