Blind Kitchen: Creole Cook-Off

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.

In this episode, Eric Cook, chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John, and Ericka Lassair, chef and founder of Diva Dawg, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Eric Cook: Creole Corn Maque Choux

The love Eric Cook has for New Orleans, the place he calls the “greatest city in the world, greatest food town in the world,” is very evident. Born and raised in New Orleans, he joined the Marines and has traveled to many places and has tried to live elsewhere, but he loves home and the bond that everyone has here.

Mystery Dish: Creole Corn Maque Choux

Chef Ericka Lassair: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato

Known as “Chef Diva,” Ericka Lassair is also born and raised in New Orleans. Diva Dawg was created after she brought a food truck and transformed it into the greatness it is now. She also created Chef Diva Foods, which is her plant-based sauce line with etouffee sauce with the etoufee spice to match. She is bringing plant based to New Orleans.

Mystery Dish: Etouffee Jambalaya Potato

Meet The Judge: Trixie Minx

Trixie Minx is a burlesque dancer and owner of Trixie Minx Productions, which specializes in providing New Orleans burlesque, showgirls, and circus entertainment for any event large or small.

