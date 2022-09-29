Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist, the Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.

In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Aaron Villeda: Seafood Tapado

Bao Mi is a restaurant created with his long-time friend, Jimmy Tran, that specializes in serving casual Vietnamese food, such as banh mi, the crispy Vietnamese po-boy, and baos, a steamed bun stuffed with meat, seafood, or vegetables.

Mystery Dish: Seafood Tapado

Chef Bergen Carman: Chicken Liver Mousse with Cheddar Biscuits

Gathering her strength and independence from watching her grandmothers, Bergen has been cooking at an early age. She moved to New Orleans to get her Master’s degree, and even though cooking was not her profession at the time, she is now doing what she loves.

Mystery Dish: Chicken Liver Mousse with Cheddar Biscuits

Meet The Judge: Danny Nick from Suplecs

Known as the metalhead maniac, Danny Nick is the bass player and singer for the New Orleans-based metal band named SUPLECS.

