Blind Kitchen: Et Tu, Chicken Liver

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Download the Very Local channel for FREE on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.
“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist, the Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.
In this episode, Aaron Villeda, chef and co-owner of Bao Mi, and Bergen Carman, Chef De Cuisine at Meril, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.
Each recreated meal will be judged on:
- Percentage of correct ingredients
- Similarities in flavor and plating
- Re-creation as a stand-alone dish
Chef Aaron Villeda: Seafood Tapado
Bao Mi is a restaurant created with his long-time friend, Jimmy Tran, that specializes in serving casual Vietnamese food, such as banh mi, the crispy Vietnamese po-boy, and baos, a steamed bun stuffed with meat, seafood, or vegetables.
Mystery Dish: Seafood Tapado
Chef Bergen Carman: Chicken Liver Mousse with Cheddar Biscuits
Gathering her strength and independence from watching her grandmothers, Bergen has been cooking at an early age. She moved to New Orleans to get her Master’s degree, and even though cooking was not her profession at the time, she is now doing what she loves.
Mystery Dish: Chicken Liver Mousse with Cheddar Biscuits
Meet The Judge: Danny Nick from Suplecs
Known as the metalhead maniac, Danny Nick is the bass player and singer for the New Orleans-based metal band named SUPLECS.
Want to see who wins?
Watch this episode of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans: Et Tu, Chicken,” now streaming on the Very Local app.
START STREAMING
Watch all of the episodes of “Blind Kitchen New Orleans” and other Original Series shows for free on the Very Local app. Available on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, & Android.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the app to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more
More stories
Sorry, we couldn't find any posts. Please try a different search.