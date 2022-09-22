Blind Kitchen: More Than a Feeling

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist, the Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.

In this episode, Mark Quiroz aka Estrada, chef at House of Blues, and Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, face off to see who can recreate each other’s mystery dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Mark Quiroz: Albondigas Soup

Estrada’s theory is that cooking comes from the heart, yes you use your taste and smell but you cook from the heart. If the heart isn’t in it then no amount of seasoning or spices can fix whatever you are creating. He is in the industry because he loves to see people smile and make people happy as they enjoy his cooking.

Mystery Dish: Albondigas Soup

Chef Linda Green: Shrimp and Sausage Potatoes

Yakamein is a type of beef noodle soup found in many Creole restaurants in New Orleans, but Ms. Linda made it popular by selling hers at the various second lines in the city. People from near and far come and ask where the yakamein lady is and thus The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady was born. She is preparing to launch a hybrid bloody mary/yakamein called “The Yaka-Mary”, which will be in stores soon.

Mystery Dish: Shrimp and Sausage Potatoes

Meet The Judge: Chief Jeremy Stevenson

Jeremy “Blaze” Stevenson is the 2nd Chief of the Monogram Hunters.

