Blind Kitchen: Rematch

“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.

In this episode, Cristina Quackenbush, chef/owner of Milkfish, and Jennifer Cole, executive chef at the Laurel Oak restaurant in the Magnolia Hotel, face off to see who can recreate each other’s signature dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Cristina Quackenbush: Chicken Adobo

Being that she has been living in New Orleans longer than anywhere else, New Orleans is home for Cristina Quackenbush. The owner of the first Filipino restaurant in the city has been in the industry for over 25 years. She also hosts a pop-up at Twelve Mile Limit and with her Filipino food and karaoke, it will ensure that you will have a good time.

Signature Dish: Chicken

Chicken thighs, rice, chicken stock, coconut milk, vinegar, garlic, bay leaves

Chef Jennifer Cole: Sopa de ajo

The love of cooking for Jennifer Cole originated from her grandmother, who taught her how to cook while she was growing up on a farm. Having been cooking for 30 years, her talents have taken her to places such as Paris and Madrid and although she has lived in many places she will choose New Orleans over them all.

Signature Dish: Garlic soup

French bread, sliced garlic, ham, eggs, chicken broth, parsley

Meet The Judge: Baby Doll Kit aka Carol Harris

As a member of Baby Dolls, which comprises of a few dozen groups of black women who mask in frilly bonnets and short skirts with bloomers on Mardi Gras day, strut through the city streets, carrying ornately decorated umbrellas. Carol “Kit” Harris is the leader of the N’awlins D’awlins.

