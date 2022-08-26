Very Local Seeking Amazing New Orleans Homes for House Show

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
Do you have an amazing home you want to share with the world? We’re looking for dream houses, quirky homes, fabulous homes, unique homes, and everything in between for a new house competition program on streaming app Very Local.
If you live in New Orleans and would like to be featured on our show, reach out and let us know why.
Please connect if you:
- Own your home in New Orleans
- Believe your home might be someone else’s fantasy home
- Have a special or unique house story to share
- Showcase amazing features in your home, from high tech gadgets, to cool and quirky design, to incredible views
- Are willing to appear on camera to give our show hosts a tour of your home and answer questions about its history and features
- Are available to film ASAP
We want to hear from you!
Nominate your New Orleans home for Very Local’s new show
Fill out this form to share your home with us: https://forms.gle/nvSzxB3wtMMnkYuE8.
Or email us at [email protected] with your name, photos of your home, and reasons why you believe your home belongs on the show.
Participants must be 21 years or older and live in the New Orleans area. All races and sexual orientations are encouraged to apply.
