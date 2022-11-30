Very Local Seeking Louisville Singles for New Reality Dating Series

Looking to meet your match and have a chance to explore Louisville? Local Love is currently casting eligible singles (which could include you!) in the Louisville area to take part in a unique dating experience!

Are you:

Tired of using dating apps?

Recently single and ready to get back out there?

Stuck dating the same circle of people?

New to Louisville and looking to meet new matches?

Looking to discover more of Louisville?

If any of these apply to you, we want to hear from you!

To apply for Local Love: Fill out this form.

Participants must be 21 years or older and live in the Louisville area. People of any ethnicity and sexual orientation are encouraged to apply.

Stream Very Local shows for free!

Want to see what else Very Local has to offer? Download the Very Local app to stream news and weather from WLKY, plus new original series all about Louisville!