Criminals will do anything to not get caught so what happens when the hope of getting away is combined with three tons of metal moving at speeds that can exceed 80 mph? Find out on this episode of “Crimes, Cons and Capers: Dramatic Car Chases.”

Watch the full episode of “Crimes, Cons and Capers: Car Chases on the Very Local app.

Highway Robbery

In December 2019, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, a masked man not only held up a gas station but also stole the clerk’s car. He got the car moving at 100 mph but doesn’t get far after he crashed into a ditch and took off on foot. As desperation sets in he forces his way into a home and engages in a seven hour standoff with police before finally giving up.

Cin City Cruisin’

In November of 2021, a Wichita man decided to go on a road trip. The problem was that he didn’t have a car but that small detail did not deter him because he stole a car in each city he visited. His trip was cut short in Ohio after a traffic stop, where he took police on one wild trip before plowing into a cruiser and giving up.

All Fired Up

Taking your buddy on a random joyride can be peaceful and innocent or absolutely insane. On July 14, 2018, Sacramento firefighters were busy with a grass fire but as they were focusing on fighting this fire, a 29-year-old convicted burglar decided to take the idling fire truck on a joyride. Along the way, the driver stopped to pick up a friend before continuing across many counties. Two hours and 100 miles later the truck crashes into a ditch.

Driving On The Edge

What do you do when you get pulled over for going 90mph? You speed up, of course! That’s the option a Georgia teen decided to take. With speeds getting up to 130mph the car breaks through a barrier at a marina with the pair jumping out without putting the car in park and it rolls into the lake.

A Corny Crime

On Aug. 3, 2020, New Mexico police attempted to pull over a driver that is going 35 miles over the speed limit. This supposedly routine traffic stop quickly went left (literally) off the road into a cornfield. The Dodge Charger didn’t get far, the vehicle got stuck in the dirt within the cornfield and the occupants bailed out and scattered in different directions. They are not quickly found but it’s not long before they are apprehended within the following days.

Safety First

In Enid, Oklahoma in 2020, a pursuit turned rescue showed how dangerous a car chase can be. The two fleeing teenage suspects hit a concrete barrier and flipped the truck that then caught on fire. Pursuing police flipped into rescue mode to try and saved the suspects. Fortunately, both suspects and police were not seriously harmed.

Hop Pursuit

It started in Mitchellville, Iowa, when police saw a car without a license plate and attempted to pull it over. This driver was wanted for two attempted murder charges and added kidnapping to the roster when he jumped in a woman’s car and ordered her to drive in a desperate length to avoid capture. The woman refused to drive and there are no injuries.

Chasing Pavements

In January 2020, a California man kicked off the new year with a high speed chase. Police responded to a 911 call and the driver took off through a parking lot, driving against traffic, and hopped a sidewalk. The pursuit came to a stop when the car crashed into a tree and the suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Want more Crimes, Cons, and Capers? STREAM NOW ON THE VERY LOCAL APP Watch every episode of Crimes, Cons and Capers streaming exclusively on the Very Local app. Interested in more True Crime content? Watch Season 1 and 2 of the Very Local Original Series, “Hometown Tragedy.” DOWNLOAD THE APP

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. Very Local also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more.