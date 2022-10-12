How do organized crime bosses move insane amounts of drugs in and out of different countries? What happens when the government steps in to combat the illegal activities? Who is winning the war on drugs? Find out on this episode of “Crimes, Cons and Capers: Drug Busts.”

You’ve Got Jail

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, neighbors got a wake-up call that they never expected. In the wee hours of the morning in January 2020, police set into motion a raid that was years in the making and struck gold. Drugs, guns, and money were seized from a home that was transported quite easily…through the postal service. Although surprising, it is not new and quite economical. All it took was one package found full of cash that tipped off agents who began diligent and time-consuming work to trace the movement of the huge operations that resulted in 26 arrests.

Busted Drugs

Do you ever feel like you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time? This is true for a duo who picked the wrong night to break into storage units in Lake Mary, Florida. On this night Lake Mary police are conducting a joint training with the Orlando PD at the exact same facility at the exact same time. Because of this the would-be thieves didn’t get very far in their heist, literally and figuratively.

Off the Menu

A restaurant in South Omaha, Nebraska was selling more than the items off the menu. Tips from the public led authorities to possible drug deals on the premises. After 2 years of surveillance, the feds found that the restaurant was an operating hub for drugs for over a decade.

Follow the Money

In New Orleans, police arrested someone who is suspected of a connection to Fentanyl and that was all it took. After some time in jail, the police made a deal that couldn’t be passed up. The inmate became an informant and sang like a bird. Investigators in China work with U.S. Homeland Security in order to bring down a large international drug trafficking ring that was attempting to import millions of doses of Fentanyl into the United States which resulted in the dismantling of a chemical lab that produced the drug.

Over the Counter-Feit

As shipping items all over the country has grown U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been very busy. Besides the counterfeit goods that they normally see, agents in Cincinnati found a surprise. Fake COVID-19 tests and 530 pounds of Fentanyl were found in a single shipment.

Where There’s Smoke

In an Orlando suburb what looks like a typical home turns out to be anything but. A stolen car leads officers to the address with a man with 50 pounds of marijuana. Tip: if you are going to deal with illicit drugs don’t use a stolen car. This find resulted in a search of the home which revealed an additional 380 pounds inside.

As Seen on TV

In Massachusetts, an average mom runs an illegal business under the guise of a legal one. Deana Martin never got the required approval from the state to sell medicinal marijuana, instead, she went the underground route. Her company grossed more than 14 million dollars in illegal sales, filling about a thousand orders a week. Her 3-year run came to an end in 2018 when the feds raided her warehouse. Even though her end resulted in 2 years behind bars and thousands in fines and restitution she doesn’t regret a thing.

