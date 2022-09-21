Crimes, Cons and Capers: Wild Captures

In this episode of “Crimes, Cons, and Capers,” witness high-speed chases and wild captures as unlucky criminals try to evade the cops in crazy ways. Not every criminal thinks about having a getaway plan. From a car crashing into a home to a lemur fleeing a DUI scene, these captivating real-life stories explore intense arrests caught on film. These are the captures you have to see to believe.

Crash Course

On the 4th of July 2018, a homeowner in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania gets an unexpected guest. Police are in pursuit of a drunk driver going 80 mph in a residential neighborhood. As the driver takes a sharp turn he loses control and ends up crashing his mini cooper into a woman’s bedroom. The startling crash is caught on the homeowner’s security camera.

Right Place, Right Time

Do you ever feel like you’re in the right place at the exact right time? This holds true for an off-duty Newton, Massachusetts police officer making his daily pre-shift stop at his favorite convenience store. A would-be thief begins to rob the store owner at knifepoint, unaware that a Lieutenant is just a few steps away.

Police Pinball

On April 5, 2022, a driver takes the Massachusetts state police on a high-speed chase that takes a weird turn. The man behind the wheel of the SUV erratically leads police from one town to the next. The chase continues from the street to the sidewalk. The suspect narrowly escapes by using his car as a battering ram.

Lemur on the Loose

Florida Man strikes again. A truck pulling a horse trailer in Seminole County, Florida, collides with two cars. An eyewitness calls 911 leading to a high-speed police pursuit. When officers finally catch the assailant, they get more than horseplay. The horse trailer is filled with exotic animals including a lemur, a wallaby, and a tortoise.

Fugitive Felon, Foiled

An escaped convict in Ashland, Ohio gets more than he bargained for entering a local general store. Little did he know his wanted poster is up behind the register. A shopper inside thinks fast and decides to take matters into his own hands by body slamming the fugitive to the floor. Shoppers help subdue the escapee and hold him there until members of the highway patrol arrive.

Foiled Five Finger Discount

A man leaves a Home Depot in Peachtree City, Georgia with more than he paid for. He soon gets more than he bargained for. A quick-thinking bystander sees the police pursuit in action and decides to help slow the assailant by crashing his shopping cart into the criminal. Clean up on aisle 11. The pushcart hero just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Baby’s First Police Chase

A baby’s first experience is often something parents cherish. But a baby’s first police chase? In Londonderry, New Hampshire at 2:30 a.m. New Hampshire state troopers noticed an SUV driving recklessly down the highway. The driver refuses to pull over as police continue to follow them through multiple towns. Spike strips are used to blow out three of the vehicle’s tires. It wasn’t until the car was stopped that officers were aware that an 8-month-old baby was in the backseat.

Hold onto Your Britches

North Georgia police smell marijuana coming from a 2015 Chrystler on the highway. Officers run the tags and find that the driver doesn’t have insurance. They immediately pursue the vehicle but the driver doesn’t stop. The suspect continues to avoid the cops by speeding up and then brake-checking the police car multiple times. The police eventually stop the car by blowing out the tires. The driver tries to escape on foot but is caught by the seat of his pants.

