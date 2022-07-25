Eat Play Stay Greenville: Florence, SC

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Florence to see some of our favorite spots to explore. From local breweries in Florence, S.C. to Escape rooms and a cottage of dreams with an onsite petting zoo. Find this and more things to do in Florence, S.C. on this episode of “Eat Play Stay Greenville.”

EAT – FLORENCE,SC RESTAURANTS

Seminar Brewing

Didn’t think axe throwing and beer went together? Well, at Seminar Brewing they do. The whole family, they can enjoy the food, beer, live music and axe throwing in Florence, South Carolina. You don’t need any experience to throw and every lane has an “axe-pert” to help you out. The craft beer is made in house with 15 options to choose from. There are vegan and vegetarian food options, which include cauliflower nuggets.

Seminar Brewing Getting there 551 W Lucas St, Florence, SC 29501, USA Get directions Hours Mon Closed Tue-Thu 4–10pm Fri-Sun 11am–10pm Call (843) 665-9200 More Info

Eats on the Creek

Eats on the Creek is Florence’s first food truck park that hosts multiple trucks and has covered seating. There are many trucks that offer different cuisine providing variety for even the pickiest of eaters.

Harry and Harry Too

The Lizard Man is the local legend around these parts and can be found at Harry & Harry Too. This mom and pop restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, started in 1997. The restaurant was given the name because the son used to introduce himself to everyone as “Harry Two” as a kid. Back in 1988, a humanoid lizard was spotted right down the road in Scape Ore Swamp. Harry and Harry Too also has a cast of the Lizard Man’s footprint inside the restaurant. Keep your eyes peeled. Who knows, you might be able to spot the Lizard Man yourself.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN FLORENCE, SC

Locked Inn Escape Rooms

This escape room center is owned and operated by a husband and wife. The escape room in Florence, S.C. offers four uniquely themed rooms that will challenge folks of all ages. While the majority does not escape the room, there are prizes for the folks that do.

Locked Inn Escape Rooms Getting there 214-A Dozier Blvd, Florence, SC 29501, USA Get directions Hours Mon 4:30–9:30pm Tue Closed Wed-Thu 4:30–9:30pm Fri 12–10:30pm Sat 11am–11pm Sun 1–6:30pm Call (843) 621-8942 More Info

Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway is a race track that was built for NASCAR racing. Opening in 1950, this race track has become iconic in NASCAR. Have a true race experience at “The Lady in Black.” The race track was given that name because the asphalt was jet black when it first opened. The raceway is open year round for track racing and driving classes. The best of the best have raced at this raceway. If you have the need for speed and history they have both, with a museum onsite.

The Pearl Fryar Topiary

Pearl Fryar is the master of topiary, self-taught he worked for over two decades to create and maintain remarkable topiaries. From salvaged plants and local nurseries, the Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden is a three-acre garden full of history, created with love.

The Button Museum

Created by the late Dalton Stevens, known as “The Button King,” you can find clothes, guitars, cars and a coffin covered completely in buttons. There are literally over 1 million reasons to visit.

STAY – PLACES TO STAY IN FLORENCE, SC

The Cottage of Dream Acres & Petting Zoo

This cottage and petting zoo is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo. The cottage or a trailer is available for you to stay and relax. The petting zoo is open at all times and features 30 different animals on the farm.

Want to learn more about things to do in Florence, SC? Watch the full episode of“Eat Play Stay Greenville” on Very Local.

Catch up on all of the episodes of “Eat Play Stay” for free on the Very Local channel. Click here for details on how to get the channel.

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Very Local is your source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more