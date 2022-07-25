Eat Play Stay Greenville: Rock Hill

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Rock Hill to see some of our favorite spots to explore in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

EAT – ROCK HILL RESTAURANTS

Amélie’s French Bakery & Cafe

Founded in Noda, Amélie’s is full of celebration of all that French cooking offers. The bakery sources a lot of the ingredients locally with some of the fan favorites being the macarons, tarts and the classic french dip. The salted caramel coffee is a twist on the popular salted caramel brownie.

Amélie's French Bakery & Café
157 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA
Hours Mon-Thu 7am–6pm Fri-Sat 7am–8pm Sun 8am–6pm
(803) 403-9409

Windy Hill Orchard and Cidery

Windy Hill Orchard is a family-owned and operated boutique apple orchard and cider mill. It’s all outdoors so it’s a great place to enjoy the weather and the fall seasons. Everything is done on-site, making the hard cider, growing apples from the apple trees and the cider donuts. Using a secret family recipe the cider donuts have fresh cider in them. The farm stand has everything to do with apples, caramel apples, apple pies, fresh apple cider, apples you can pick yourself or buy.

Legal Remedy Brewery

Need to get to your normal resting heart rate? Hit up the small craft brewery called Legal Remedy Brewing, which features an on-site brewery and a full service restaurant. This establishment is very community centric, from gathering to try the newest brew or sitting on the patio with the dogs to enjoy the food, you will fall in love with the place. If you are lucky, you can run into one of the founders and get a personal tour of the brewery.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN ROCK HILL

Camp Canaan

This unique island is located in the middle of the Catawba River. The primary service for this nonprofit organization is for the families that attend the camp to enjoy themselves by providing summer camps, retreats and adventures for all ages. Camp Canaan has also started the Canaan Zipline Canopy Tour that’s open to the public to raise money for the camp.

Camp Canaan
3111 Sand Island Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732, USA
Hours Mon Closed Tue-Sun 8am–5pm
(803) 327-6932

SouthTown Wake Park

Wakeboarding is a skilled sport, but with the right help, it can be an easy learning process. In SouthTown Wake Park, there are two custom lakes that provide the ultimate experience for riders of all skill levels. If this is too extreme for you, there are other watersports that you can do, such as kayaking and paddleboarding or Aqua Park, which is an inflatable obstacle course.

Yoco Loco Trolley

This trolley will take you on a tour of the breweries in downtown Rock Hill. It is a great way to get out and see everything each brewery has to offer, drink all you want and not have to drive. Yoco Loco Trolley has tours that will take you wherever you want and drop you off. You can get on with strangers and by the third brewery, you can make friends with everyone on the trolley. It's air conditioned with good music and great people, which equals a fantastic and fun time.

Sleeping Giant Distillery

Sleeping Giant Distillery is York County’s first legal distillery since prohibition. It produces a small portion of spirits a year. It only produces three spirits as of right now — a silver rum, a coffee rum and a lemongrass and vanilla liqueur. Guests can take a tour and do a tasting to enjoy the sights.

STAY – PLACES TO STAY IN ROCK HILL

Carol’s Cottage

Carol’s Cottage was named in honor of the previous owner who used the cottage while studying for her college courses. After she died, her daughter revamped the cottage to what it is now. This private oasis accommodates up to four people including outdoor living. It’s perfect for year-round visits so you can enjoy it at any season.

Bungalow 29

Bungalow 29 is a cozy, tiny home that is located on Lake Wylie, making it a lakefront getaway. It accommodates up to four people and has a dock for you to bring a boat if you would like.

Long Cove Resort

Also located on Lake Wylie, this campus has 39 cabins and like Bungalow 29, it also offers a dock to leave your boat. The cabins range from studio to family size, the largest cabins have two bedrooms and house six people.

Long Cove Resort - Lakefront Cabin Rentals
14629 Rainbarrel Rd #5, Charlotte, NC 28278, USA
Hours Mon-Sat 10am–5pm Sun 10am–3pm
(704) 588-1467

Want to learn more about things to do in Rock Hill, SC? Check out the episode of“Eat Play Stay Greenville” on Very Local.

Watch all of the episodes of “Eat Play Stay” for free on the Very Local channel. Click here for details on how to get the channel.

