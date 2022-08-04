Eat Play Stay: Lexington, SC

Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Lexington, SC to see some of our favorite spots to explore. Fill your glass at a local winery, bite down on a gourmet biscuit, and cuddle up in a carriage house. Find this and more things to do in Lexington, S.C. on this episode of “Eat Play Stay Greenville.”

EAT – LEXINGTON,SC RESTAURANTS

Bubba’s Biscuit

Bubba’s Biscuit in Lexington makes the best specialty gourmet biscuits around. From southern biscuits and gravy to sriracha honey fried chicken on a biscuit, these biscuits are something special. Everything here is made from scratch, which is proven by the taste and freshness. Every weekend you can find a different sweet biscuit for sale that is super buttery and crumbly. The New Yorker and the Bos are probably head-to-head in favorites, but the shrimp and grits are close behind. You can also wash down these biscuits with an array of homemade mimosas.

Bubba's Biscuit Lexington Getting there 115 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Thu Closed Fri-Sun 7:30am–12pm Call (803) 834-4095 More Info

RF’s Corner Grill

RF’s Corner Grill is a great place with great food and a friendly atmosphere. Full of Pakistani-inspired cuisine, it offers burgers with fresh herbs and spices, smoked wings, duck fat fries, tacos, sandwiches, etc. They also have over twenty beers on tap to go with your meal and live music.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN LEXINGTON, SC

Eudora Farms Safari Park

Eudora Farms Safari Park, home to around four hundred exotic animals spread over two hundred acres, is an interactive drive-thru park that allows you and your family to drive through the farm and see and feed animals you normally don’t see every day. The three-mile trek is a phenomenal experience that creates memories that will last a lifetime. They also have a petting zoo and the parakeet adventure, where you can enter and be with the animals and on the weekends you can ride the camels and the ponies, how fun! If you see Mark, be sure to say hello.

Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Getting there 219 Salem Ln, Salley, SC 29137, USA Get directions Hours Mon-Sun 9am–5pm Call (803) 564-5358 More Info

Mercer House Winery

Mercer Winery is possibly the most unique wine in the state, there are no set rules to making it, and there are new techniques used every time. This beautiful rustic location is run by a self-taught winemaker that continues to experiment, thus creating new wines. There are also wine slushies that come in apple pie and raspberry merlot that look fun to try, so it’s no surprise that the apple pie wine is the best seller.

Hazelwood Brewing Co.

Hazelwood Brewing is a family-owned and operated brewery along with Hazelwood Hop Farm, which is an essential aspect of the brewing operation. In operation since 2005, this is where the brewery sources a small amount of its estate hops in addition to many other ingredients and is the only hop farm in the state. They are into organic farming, and don’t use artificial flavors or colors. Everything is made with real ingredients and brewed by hand.

Four Oaks Farm Country Store

Just like the name suggests, Four Oaks Farm Country Store is where you can find old-timey country-style products, with the specialty being pork products. This family-owned country store is now operated by the fourth generation and has been there for several decades. The gift boxes are available year-round and have shipping available for most products.

STAY – PLACES TO STAY IN LEXINGTON, SC

Carriage House Villa

This carriage house is the perfect place to stay and features a private pool and a large outdoor oasis. With two smart TVs, a bar and a gazebo with a fireplace. The Carriage House Villa holds a secret garden where at night, the view is just magical.

