Tune into this episode of “Eat Play Stay” as we head to one of the largest cities in Nebraska: Omaha. Omaha might be known for having one of the world’s best zoos, but in this episode of “Eat Play Stay,” we’ll visit a ton of other great places that might not be on your radar yet.

Where is Omaha?

Omaha is smack dab in the middle of America. Located just three hours from Kansas City, Omaha is known for its pioneer history and museums, as well as steak and baseball. With a population of just under 500,000, there’s a hidden gem around every corner.

Watch the full episode of Eat Play Stay: Omaha on the Very Local app.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN OMAHA

Edge of the Universe

📍Omaha, Nebraska

Edge of the Universe is a cafe that changes themes every few months. Everything from the decor to the cocktail and food menu is altered. Some themes include magical Halloween, carnival and Van Gogh.

Enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, tea, baked goods, charcuterie boards, boozy shakes and more here. The cafe also regularly hosts trivia nights and movie nights, as well as a book club.

Wicked Rabbit

📍Downtown Omaha, Nebraska

The Wicked Rabbit is a speakeasy located inside the bottle shop Looking Glass Cigars & Spirits. There’s no password required to get in the door, but there is a secret bottle somewhere on the bar that will open the door to a secret room.

The speakeasy is a spirits-focused bar focused on tried and true classic cocktails like the old-fashioned.

Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering

📍 Omaha, Nebraska

Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering has been featured on numerous food-themed television shows — and for good reason. The joint serves soul food and comfort food made using recipes that have been in the owner’s family for over a hundred years. Guests are never disappointed with oven-fried chicken, sweet potato pudding, or macaroni and cheese. There’s a reason loyal customers from all over the country keep coming back.

Alpine Inn

📍 Omaha, Nebraska

Despite what the name suggests, Alpine Inn is not a hotel — unless you consider it a hotel for raccoons. The family restaurant has been around since 1973 and is known as the “home of the wildlife” because raccoons are always wandering around outside eating food scraps. The restaurant is known for its made-to-order fried chicken and potato wedges.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN OMAHA

TreeRush Adventure

📍 Bellevue, Nebraska

Located in Fontenelle Forest, about 10 minutes from Downtown Omaha, TreeRush Adventure is an aerial ropes course that the whole family can enjoy. There are different paths with various difficulty levels, so you can bite off exactly how much you’re willing to chew. Obstacles include a zip line, swinging bridges, nets, and more.

Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors

📍 Omaha, Nebraska

Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors is owned by a husband-wife duo. The fun soda shop has an old-school diner vibe, complete with a jukebox and retro decor. Fizzy’s serves ice cream cocktails, slushies, floats, and cocktails. There’s also a small food menu. When ready to order, guests simply pick up the wall phone at their table and press a button to call the bartender.

Tiny House Bar

📍Omaha, Nebraska

Located in the Little Bohemia neighborhood, Tiny House Bar serves up wine, beer, and seasonal craft cocktails. The small house is 110 years old and serves as Omaha’s only drive-through bar. If you choose to go inside for a drink, you’ll enjoy peeking into each room to see a different theme.

STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN OMAHA

Willow Valley Farms

📍 Gretna, Nebraska

Willow Valley Farms is a 40-acre property located along the Elkhorn River owned by a husband-husband duo. The farm hosts the world’s largest herd of San Clemente Island goats — along with other animals like peacocks.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, the farm has three tiny houses. Each A-frame has a queen-sized bed and running water — offering a nice, cozy getaway in the country.

Looking for more Getaways Near Kansas City?

Check out the other episodes of Eat Play Stay Kansas City for more great spots for day trips and weekend getaways near Kansas City.

Very Local is your source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more