In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Busy Philipps in Pittsburgh

In this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Pittsburgh with guest Busy Philipps. Get to know the “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls5eva” star over cocktails at the bar inside the Pittsburgh airport. You’ll also get a glimpse of what the city of bridges has to offer including where to go and what to drink. Stops include a restaurant housed inside an old train station, a jazz spot that plays live music 7 days a week, and Dave Holmes top 5 things to do in Pittsburgh.

Bartender, I’ll Have What They’re Having

The Allegheny Cocktail was named after the mountain range located in Pittsburgh.

How to Make an Allegheny Cocktail

25oz Simple Syrup

.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75oz Blackbery Liqueur

.75oz Dry Vermouth

1oz Bourbon

Add everything to a mixing tin. Add ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Enjoy!

Hungry? Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Built in 1901 the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie railroad station was one of the main transportation hubs in the eastern United States. Today the historic landmark has been converted into a restaurants in Pittsburgh known as the Grand Concourse. The restaurant maintained the integrity of the train station by preserving most of it’s original details. Since the Pittsburgh restaurant opened in 1978 they’ve prided themselvs on serving fresh and delicious seafood dishes. Warm up with the Cod & Clams dish or experience a little bit of everything with the Ultimate Seafood Trio. Save room for dessert because the Chocolate Truffle Cake is a beautiful end to any meal.

This restaurant and Jazz bar in Pittsburgh was named one of the twenty-seven best bars in America by Esquire Magazine. Con Alma translates to “with soul” which accurately describes their food and their music. The multi sensory experience all starts in the kitchen where their latin fusion cuisine is made. One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the “Arroz Con Pollo” is a savory dish made with rice, saffron, pulled chicken and peas. The chicken empanada is also a show stopper thanks in part to the grilled pineapple-aji amarillo salsa that’s placed on top.



Con Alma is also known for their extensive cocktail menu that changes seasonally. The Carrot Sangrita with a Mezcal shot is their signature cocktail and remains on the menu all year long. Live music is available 7-days a week.

Dave Holmes Top 5 Picks of Things to do in Pittsburgh

The downtown Pittsburgh sushi and gin hotspot is known for it’s inventive sushi rolls and classic drinks. If gin is not your thing, the restaurant and bar in Pittsburgh has an extensive menu of Japanese whiskey and Saki.

This hidden gem serves delicous donuts in Pittsburgh. Located inside Pub Chip Shop, the cinnamon roll donut is a must try.

Are you a nature lover? Explore the great outdoors at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh. Don’t forget to checkout the Bonzai room.

No trip to Pittsburgh is complete without a stay at Mansions on Fifth. The hotel in Pittsburgh really makes you feel like you’ve transported to the early 1900’s.

The uphill trolly has carried visitors up Mt. Washington since the late 1870’s. The views from the top are breathtaking.

