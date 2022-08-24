In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Drag Race’s Peppermint in Sacramento

You can watch all of the Very Local shows for free!
In this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Sacramento with special guest Peppermint from Rue Paul’s Drag Race. Get to know the multi-hyphenate super star over hand-crafted cocktails at the bar inside the Sacramento airport. Find out what the capital city of California has to offer including where to go and where to dine. Stick around till the end for Dave Holmes’s top 5 things to do in Sacramento.
Watch the full episode of In Transit by Esquire
Bartender, I’ll Have What They’re Having
It’s always sunny in California so why not have something refreshing and spicy? Epice literally means spice and it delivers. Here’s how you make one.
How to Make an Epice Cocktail
- .75oz Cantaloupe Jalapeno Syrup
- .5oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .25oz Green Chartreuse
- 1.5oz Mezcal
Shake well with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a small slice of cantaloupe and jalapeño. ENJOY!
Must Try Restuarants in Sacramento
Localis
If you’re looking for a delicious meal, look no further than Localis. The Michelin Star restaurant in Sacramento provides high-quality food in a chill atmosphere. The tasting menu at Localis changes regularly due to the freshly sourced local ingredients used. The Nigiri and the Fire Roasted Octopus are two of the standout dishes served at Localis. The restaurant in Sacramento is only open four days a week so you need to make a reservation when in town.
Flatstick Pub
Tucked away in the Sacramento Downtown Common (DOCO) you’ll find Flatsticks Pub. The bar and restaurant in Sacramento not only have food and drink but also have a mini golf course inside. Flatsticks is more than just mini golf, it also has an original game called Duffle Board. Think shuffleboard meets mini golf. Take a break after gaming and grab a bite and a few brews. The Sacramento bar has 37 local beers on tap to choose from and a full menu of Mexican-style bar food. There’s also a secret members-only speakeasy on site for lounging.
Dave Holmes Top 5 Picks of Things to do in Sacramento
River Fox Train
Part of the River Fox Train experience, stay active on the pedal-powered Railbikes. Take to the tracks and feel the wind in your hair as you enjoy the picturesque river and countryside of California’s capital.
Frank Fat’s
Before Downtown Sacramento was hip, it was FAT. Frank Fat’s is the oldest family-owned restaurant in Sacramento. Make sure to try their famous Banana Cream Pie.
1-Up Retro Video Games
The retro video game store in Sacramento has an extensive collection of vintage and modern video game consoles. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a total “noob” there’s something for everyone.
Parkside Inn & Spa
Class up your stay at this luxury bed and breakfast in Sacramento. Parkside Inn & Spa provides a gorgeous oasis right in the heart of Sacramento. The vibe here is quiet elegance. Perfect for a low-key night in.
The Underground Tasting Room
The tasting room in Sacramento is an underground locale for tasty libations. Their patio is the perfect space to grab a drink and a bite.
Finding Adventure in Sacramento: Survival Skills, Falconry and Windsurfing
What is Finding Adventure? Finding Adventure is a Very Local original series about unique outdoor adventures in cities across the U.S. Join host Kinga Philipps as she travels across the country to help individuals break out of their comfort zones and explore the outdoors. Along the way, Kinga challenges each guest to try new things […]
In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Busy Philipps in Pittsburgh
On this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Pittsburgh with guest Busy Philipps. Get to know the “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls5eva” star over cocktails at the bar inside the Pittsburgh airport.
In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Gaten Matarazzo in Boston
nsit Dave Holmes talks all things Boston with guest Gaten Matarazzo. Get to know the “Stranger Things” star over mocktails at the bar inside the Boston airport.
In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Rocky & Ross Lynch in Orlando
In this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Orlando with guests Rocky and Ross Lynch. Get to know the brothers and bandmates of “The Driver Era”
Finding Adventure in Sacramento: Survival Skills, Falconry and Windsurfing
What is Finding Adventure? Finding Adventure is a Very Local original series about unique outdoor adventures in cities across the U.S. Join host Kinga Philipps as she travels across the country to help individuals break out of their comfort zones and explore the outdoors. Along the way, Kinga challenges each guest to try new things […]