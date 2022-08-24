In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Drag Race’s Peppermint in Sacramento

In this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Sacramento with special guest Peppermint from Rue Paul’s Drag Race. Get to know the multi-hyphenate super star over hand-crafted cocktails at the bar inside the Sacramento airport. Find out what the capital city of California has to offer including where to go and where to dine. Stick around till the end for Dave Holmes’s top 5 things to do in Sacramento.

Bartender, I’ll Have What They’re Having

It’s always sunny in California so why not have something refreshing and spicy? Epice literally means spice and it delivers. Here’s how you make one.

How to Make an Epice Cocktail

.75oz Cantaloupe Jalapeno Syrup

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.25oz Green Chartreuse

1.5oz Mezcal

Shake well with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a small slice of cantaloupe and jalapeño. ENJOY!

Must Try Restuarants in Sacramento

If you’re looking for a delicious meal, look no further than Localis. The Michelin Star restaurant in Sacramento provides high-quality food in a chill atmosphere. The tasting menu at Localis changes regularly due to the freshly sourced local ingredients used. The Nigiri and the Fire Roasted Octopus are two of the standout dishes served at Localis. The restaurant in Sacramento is only open four days a week so you need to make a reservation when in town.

Tucked away in the Sacramento Downtown Common (DOCO) you’ll find Flatsticks Pub. The bar and restaurant in Sacramento not only have food and drink but also have a mini golf course inside. Flatsticks is more than just mini golf, it also has an original game called Duffle Board. Think shuffleboard meets mini golf. Take a break after gaming and grab a bite and a few brews. The Sacramento bar has 37 local beers on tap to choose from and a full menu of Mexican-style bar food. There’s also a secret members-only speakeasy on site for lounging.

Dave Holmes Top 5 Picks of Things to do in Sacramento

Part of the River Fox Train experience, stay active on the pedal-powered Railbikes. Take to the tracks and feel the wind in your hair as you enjoy the picturesque river and countryside of California’s capital.

Before Downtown Sacramento was hip, it was FAT. Frank Fat’s is the oldest family-owned restaurant in Sacramento. Make sure to try their famous Banana Cream Pie.

The retro video game store in Sacramento has an extensive collection of vintage and modern video game consoles. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a total “noob” there’s something for everyone.

Class up your stay at this luxury bed and breakfast in Sacramento. Parkside Inn & Spa provides a gorgeous oasis right in the heart of Sacramento. The vibe here is quiet elegance. Perfect for a low-key night in.

The tasting room in Sacramento is an underground locale for tasty libations. Their patio is the perfect space to grab a drink and a bite.

