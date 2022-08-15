In Transit: Esquire’s Dave Holmes Interviews Rocky & Ross Lynch in Orlando

In this episode of In Transit Dave Holmes talks all things Orlando with guests Rocky and Ross Lynch. Get to know the brothers and bandmates of “The Driver Era” over hand-crafted cocktails at the bar inside the Orlando airport. You’ll also get a glimpse of what the” City Beautiful” has to offer including where to go and what to drink. Stops include a sushi restaurant known for innovative rolls and hand-crafted cocktails and a local market with multiple offerings. Stick around till the end for Dave Holmes’s top 5 things to do in Orlando.

Bartender, I’ll Have What They’re Having

Craving a cocktail with Florida flavor? How about a Dole Whip Cocktail? Or the Theme Park Dropout

How to Make a Dole Whip Cocktail (Theme Park Dropout)

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

.25oz of Cane Syrup

1.5oz of Freshly Pineapple Juice

.5oz of Orange Curacao

.75oz Dark Rum

.75oz Cognac

Shake well with ice. Strain over ice. Enjoy!

Where to Eat in Orlando

Right outside of Orlando you’ll find Sushi Pop. The sushi restaurant in Oviedo is inspired by Japanese pop culture. Their menu is always changing depending on the season. Sushi Pop sources their sushi-grade fish from all around the world. The Smoked Kanpachi Sumoku on the cold-tasting menu is highly recommended. The smoked fish is sliced, blow torch, and served with a little fuji apple, seasoned with smoked salt, ahi Verde, garlic oil, and cilantro.

The cocktails at Sushi Pop are crafted to accentuate the flavors of the sushi. The “Clockwork Orange” cocktail is made with house-made duck fat washed rye whiskey and compliments any dish on the menu.

No visit to Orlando would be complete without a stop at the East End Market. The two-story market is a favorite among the locals. Freehand Goods is one of the vendors inside the market. They sell a collection of handmade wares including leather wallets, and house-made grooming products.

Across from Freehand Goods, you’ll find Lineage Coffee. The ethically sourced coffee shop in Orlando serves coffees from all over the world. Once you’re fully caffeinated, head to the opposite end of East End to Hinckley’s Fancy Meats. The farm-to-table deli in Orlando has a huge charcuterie section as well as fresh hot sandwiches. Make sure to pair your sandwich with one of the many local craft beers they have available.

Dave Holmes Top 5 Picks of Things to do in Orlando

Known as Orlando’s best record store, Rock ‘n’ Roll Heaven may be tiny but it is packed with a great selection of vintage vinyl.

The Wellborn Hotel

Need a place to rest your head? Check out the Wellborn. The boutique hotel in Downtown Orlando has an eclectic courtyard where you can grab a drink.

Arcade Monsters offers unlimited play on over 200 video games. The premiere stop for all things gaming has the classics, consoles, pinball, and a great selection of alcoholic slushies.

Add a little meat to your bones with a big bowl of Pho. Twenty Pho Hours trippy 2-D design makes you feel like you’re eating dinner in a comic strip.

The speakeasy bar in Windermere is known for creative cocktails and its floor-to-ceiling plants. You will need a password to get through the secret door. Before you head over, check out their Instagram story.

