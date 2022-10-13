Local Love: A Second Chance At Love

LeeAnn Huntoon

A local native of Kansas City is single, ready to mingle, and looking for love. Will 39-year-old Kristen find the connection she’s longing for during the three blind dates she’s set up on? Will it be the laid-back guy, the dj’ing detective, or the athletic firefighter? Find out who she picks for the second date in this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.”

Watch the full episode of Local Love Kansas City: A Second Chance at Love on the Very Local app.

Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love

The Dater: Kristen Kasselman is a 39-year-old native who was born and raised in the Kansas City area. She’s a single mom of two and is looking for someone who understands that responsibility and will be a good teammate in this thing called life.

  • Date #1: Von is a 40-year-old software engineer.
  • Date #2: Cameron is a 37-year-old detective and a DJ on the side.
  • Date #3: Nick is a 36-year-old firefighter and a girls softball coach. 

Kansas City Date Ideas

  • Play a trivia game together
  • Bowling
  • Get physical with axe throwing

Gaming in Kansas City

The first date takes place at Pawn and Pint. Here you will find the most amazing board game experience along with the best beer that Kansas City has to offer. A great way to break the ice of a first date with gaming, brew and talking. Will Von be a gentleman and let Kristen win?

Bowling in Kansas City

Kristen and Cameron really have to concentrate and focus on their bowling date at Ward Parkway Lanes, which is perfect because you can bowl and have a side conversation. Will Kristen show her competitive side and take the win?

Get Physical in a Kansas City Axe Throwing Venue

Will Kristen be pumped up for her date with Nick? They blow off some steam at Woodchux, where there’s axe throwing, foosball and darts. Will Kristen have the skills to beat Nick’s accurate throwing?

