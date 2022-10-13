Local Love: A Second Chance At Love

A local native of Kansas City is single, ready to mingle, and looking for love. Will 39-year-old Kristen find the connection she’s longing for during the three blind dates she’s set up on? Will it be the laid-back guy, the dj’ing detective, or the athletic firefighter? Find out who she picks for the second date in this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.”

Watch the full episode of Local Love Kansas City: A Second Chance at Love on the Very Local app.

Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love

The Dater: Kristen Kasselman is a 39-year-old native who was born and raised in the Kansas City area. She’s a single mom of two and is looking for someone who understands that responsibility and will be a good teammate in this thing called life.

Date #1: Von is a 40-year-old software engineer.

Von is a 40-year-old software engineer. Date #2: Cameron is a 37-year-old detective and a DJ on the side.

Cameron is a 37-year-old detective and a DJ on the side. Date #3: Nick is a 36-year-old firefighter and a girls softball coach.

Kansas City Date Ideas

Play a trivia game together

Bowling

Get physical with axe throwing

Gaming in Kansas City

The first date takes place at Pawn and Pint. Here you will find the most amazing board game experience along with the best beer that Kansas City has to offer. A great way to break the ice of a first date with gaming, brew and talking. Will Von be a gentleman and let Kristen win?

Bowling in Kansas City

Kristen and Cameron really have to concentrate and focus on their bowling date at Ward Parkway Lanes, which is perfect because you can bowl and have a side conversation. Will Kristen show her competitive side and take the win?

Get Physical in a Kansas City Axe Throwing Venue

Will Kristen be pumped up for her date with Nick? They blow off some steam at Woodchux, where there’s axe throwing, foosball and darts. Will Kristen have the skills to beat Nick’s accurate throwing?

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Looking for more love connections and date ideas in Kansas City? You can watch all of the episodes of “Local Love” for free on Very Local. Click here to download the Very Local app for free.

What is Very Local? Very Local is a streaming channel that offers local news, weather, and stories about your community.

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more