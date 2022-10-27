Local Love: Actively Seeking a Partner

LeeAnn Huntoon

An independent and ambitious woman is looking for love. Will 25-year-old Sommer find the connection she’s longing for during the three blind dates she’s set up on? Will it be the comedian, the project manager, or the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic? Find out who she picks for the second date in this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.”

Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love

The Dater: Sommer Sharpe is a 25-year-old corporate attorney that hails from Canada, is independent and smart. She is a powerhouse in the legal world but is now looking for the other half of her power couple. 

  • Date #1: Tristan is a 27-year-old project coordinator that moonlights as a stand-up comedian. 
  • Date #2: Gabi is a 29-year-old construction project manager that loves yoga.
  • Date #3: Treyvon is a 26-year-old that is in sales and loves to try new things.

Kansas City Date Ideas

  • Play a round of golf 
  • Zen out with yoga
  • Tour a distillery  

Where to Play Golf in Kansas City

The first date takes place at T-Shotz. This is where you can find a unique sports experience with a golf range, games, food and drinks in Kansas City. Will Sommer be impressed with Tristan’s golf skills and have a good time learning the game of golf?

Yoga Classes in Kansas City

Will Sommer match Gabi’s athleticism? The duo will do partner yoga at Yoga Patch, a great way to experience new forms with their bodies and get to know each other in the process.

Tour a Distillery in Kansas City

The final date happens at J. Roeger Co. in Kansas City. Will Sommer be onboard to bar hop on her date with Treyvon? They take a tour of the distillery where they see the whiskey-making process and enjoy a spirit tasting afterward. Will Sommer enjoy her out-of-the-box date with Treyvon?

Looking for more love connections and date ideas in Kansas City?

