Local Love: New To Town And Ready For Love

A recently relocated Kansas City single is looking for love. Will 28-year-old Ciera find the connection she’s longing for during the three blind dates he’s set up on? Will it be the artsy guy, the potential pastor with cooking skills, or the athletic business owner? Find out who she picks for the second date in this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.”
Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love
The Dater: Ciera Headly is a 28-year-old Quality Assurance Agent who’s new to the Kansas City area. She’s looking for someone with good energy who she can explore her new city with.
- Date #1: Nick is a 25-year-old photographer and youth soccer coach.
- Date #2: Michael is a 21-year-old college student pursuing a seminary degree.
- Date #3: Donovan is a 35-year-old COO of Motus Ninjas and a
Kansas City Date Ideas
- Create a work of art together.
- Take a cooking class
- Speed up your heart rate at an obstacle course.
Paint Pouring Classes in Kansas City
The first date takes place in Hawaii Fluid Art. The paint pouring place in Kansas City offers couples art classes and showcases the work and jewelry of artists in the area available for purchase. Will Ciera and Nick be able to create a beautiful masterpiece together?
Take a Cooking Class in Kansas City
Things heat up in the kitchen when Ciera and Michael take a private cooking class on their date. They learn how to make bruschetta and ricotta gnocchi from scratch. Is this a recipe for love?
Get Physical in a Kansas City Obstacle Course
Will Ciera be pumped up for her date with Donovan? They tackle the obstacle course at Motus Ninja near Kansas City. Will Ciera have the skills to beat Donovan’s best time?
