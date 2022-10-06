Local Love: New To Town And Ready For Love

A recently relocated Kansas City single is looking for love. Will 28-year-old Ciera find the connection she’s longing for during the three blind dates he’s set up on? Will it be the artsy guy, the potential pastor with cooking skills, or the athletic business owner? Find out who she picks for the second date in this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.”

Watch the full episode of Local Love Kansas City: New To Town and Ready For Love on the Very Local app.

Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love

The Dater: Ciera Headly is a 28-year-old Quality Assurance Agent who’s new to the Kansas City area. She’s looking for someone with good energy who she can explore her new city with.

Date #1: Nick is a 25-year-old photographer and youth soccer coach.

Nick is a 25-year-old photographer and youth soccer coach. Date #2: Michael is a 21-year-old college student pursuing a seminary degree.

Michael is a 21-year-old college student pursuing a seminary degree. Date #3: Donovan is a 35-year-old COO of Motus Ninjas and a

Kansas City Date Ideas

Create a work of art together.

Take a cooking class

Speed up your heart rate at an obstacle course.

Paint Pouring Classes in Kansas City

The first date takes place in Hawaii Fluid Art. The paint pouring place in Kansas City offers couples art classes and showcases the work and jewelry of artists in the area available for purchase. Will Ciera and Nick be able to create a beautiful masterpiece together?

Take a Cooking Class in Kansas City

Things heat up in the kitchen when Ciera and Michael take a private cooking class on their date. They learn how to make bruschetta and ricotta gnocchi from scratch. Is this a recipe for love?

Get Physical in a Kansas City Obstacle Course

Will Ciera be pumped up for her date with Donovan? They tackle the obstacle course at Motus Ninja near Kansas City. Will Ciera have the skills to beat Donovan’s best time?

Watch Local News and Very Local Original Shows Anywhere

Looking for more love connections and date ideas in Kansas City? You can watch all of the episodes of “Local Love” for free on Very Local. Click here to download the Very Local app for free.

What is Very Local? Very Local is a streaming channel that offers local news, weather, and stories about your community.

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more