Local Love: Well Suited For Romance

Twenty-nine-year-old Armani is ready to find love in Kansas City. Will he find love on one of the three blind dates he’s set up on? Will he fall for the model, the marketing specialist, or the school librarian? Find out who he chooses for his second date on this episode of “Local Love Kansas City.” 

Meet This Week’s Locals Looking for Love

The Dater: Armani flies planes, studies French, and is an ace in the kitchen. The software engineer — originally hailing from Chicago — is looking to find his copilot in Kansas City. 

  • Date #1: Jordan is a 31-year-old professional model who loves to laugh. 
  • Date #2: Bethany is a 26-year-old marketing specialist who loves to travel. 
  • Date #3: Kirby is a 29-year-old elementary school librarian who loves to hike. 

Kansas City Date Ideas

  • Get physical with indoor rock climbing 
  • Get creative with tie dye 
  • Go horseback riding 

Indoor Rock Climbing in Kansas City 

IBEX Climbing Gym is a great first date spot. You’re solving mental challenges while doing physical exercise and you get the chance to bond and engage in a little harmless competition. Will Jordan beat Armani to the top of the climbing wall?

Tie Dye in Kansas City 

All About Tie Dye in historic downtown Liberty, Missouri offers the chance for Armani to get creative with his date Bethany. You can bring your own shirt or buy one there and complete the tie dyeing process from start to finish. 

Horseback Riding in Kansas City 

On his final date, Armani goes horseback riding with Kirby at Wild Rose Equine Center. They enjoy a picnic together after. Will Armani fall for Kirby or will he just fall off his horse?

