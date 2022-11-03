Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Ballin’ on a Budget

In this episode of “Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown,” Maddy and Dixie explore affordable spots in Sacramento that are delicious and fun, but won’t put a large dent in your budget.

Authentic Mochi in Sacramento

Osaka-Ya

Osaka-Ya is the only remaining Japanese mochi shop in Sacramento. The dense, super soft cakes take a lot of work and come in different flavors to suit every palate. The business has been in the family for six generations. The shop sells other delicious treats too, like shaved ice in the summer.

Dixie brings Maddy to Osaka-Ya for the first time and together they learn how to make authentic mochi.

Vintage Thrift Stores in Sacramento

TRUE

TRUE, which stands for Totally Recycled Urban Exchange, is a WEAVEWorks Boutique. WEAVE is a nonprofit that provides services and support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. All items — from unique clothing and jewelry to antique pieces — are donated and the proceeds go to WEAVE.

Maddy and Dixie challenge each other to hunt through the store and find the perfect outfit for one another.

The Best Tamales in Sacramento

Yolanda’s Tamales

Yolanda’ Tamales is the first tamale food truck in Sacramento. The business is named after co-owner Andres Yanez’s mother, Yolanda. She started selling tamales out of her van in Los Angeles in 1988 and moved to Sacramento in 1996. The food truck has a permanent address, but the truck goes to a ton of events.

Watch Maddy and Dixie learn how to make delicious tamales.

Mini Golf in Sacramento

Flatstick Pub

Where else can you enjoy mini golf, duffleboard, beer and bottomless mimosas? Flatstick Pub offers tons of fun everyone — no matter your budget. The indoor mini golf course — Tipsy Putt — is Sacramento themed. On the top floor of Flatstick Pub, there’s a member’s only speakeasy, Trophy Club. Not only do members get a secret entrance, they get to enjoy perks like creative craft cocktails.

Together, Maddy and Dixie learn to make one of Trophy Club’s most popular cocktails.

