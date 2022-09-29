Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Community Connections

In this episode of Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown, Maddy and Dixie meet individuals and families giving back to the community. Watch the full episode of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown” on the Very Local app to see how Sacramento is redefining community.

Food Gardens in Sacramento

Yisrael Family Urban Farm

The first stop for Maddy and Dixie is the Yisrael Family Farm. The Yisraels turned their backyard garden into a community oasis and fed hundreds of people. Its mission is to “transform the hood for GOOD (Growing Our Own Destiny) using agriculture to engage, employ, and empower our community.” Their Urban Roots garden program has helped feed families across the city, and they also teach people how to grow their own food.

Some of the herbs they grow make it into their homemade soap. Maddy and Dixie help cut the soap, and each brings a bar home.

Art Studios in Sacramento

Broad Room

Broad Room has space for 18 permanent studio artists, from painters and potters to jewelry makers and macrame artists. Broad Room, a nonprofit, is well-known for its affordable artist studio space and the Free Art Supply Closet. The closet is stocked with new and gently used art supplies that anyone who books an appointment at the studio can take.

Maddy and Dixie meet an artist who teaches them to tie basic macrame knots.

Candle Making in Sacramento

Candle Bar

Candle Bar is more than a great spot for a date or a bachelorette party. It’s part of a nonprofit organization, Project Hope Center, that donates proceeds to incarcerated women reentering society. One candle can make all the difference.

Watch Maddy and Dixie learn how to make their own candles from start to finish. Can you guess which scents Maddy and Dixie chose?

Murals in Sacramento

Wide Open Walls

For the final stop of the day, Maddy and Dixie head to Tahoe Elementary School, where Wide Open Walls is working on new murals for students and the community to enjoy. Wide Open Walls aims to promote “diversity through artistic expression,” and they host an annual mural festival.

There are hundreds of murals throughout Sacramento, giving the community a chance to experience art even if they can’t afford to go to a museum. Maddy and Dixie get a lesson in spray painting.

