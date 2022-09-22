Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Haunted and Historic

In this episode of Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown, it’s time to dive into the history of Sacramento and get a little spooky. Maddy and Dixie learn about the city’s underground history, indulge in the best Chinese food around and do some ghost hunting of their own.

Historical Spots in Sacramento

Sacramento Underground

The first stop for Maddy and Dixie is the Sacramento History Museum, where they go on a Sacramento Underground tour and learn about the city’s unique history. Each staff member plays a character in the 19th-century reenactment tours. Watch as our hosts discover the hollow sidewalk, hear why the Sacramento River used to be called the “Nile of the West”, and find out why the city raised the streets and sidewalks in 1868.

Best Chinese Food in Sacramento

Frank Fat’s

Frank Fat’s is the oldest family-owned and operated restaurant in Sacramento. The James Beard award winner opened in 1939 and still serves some of the favorites it was known for decades ago. Maddy and Dixie get hands-on experience making the famous banana pie and each gets to take one home.

Haunted Places Near Sacramento

Sacramento Paranormal Investigation Society

📍 Dyer Lane

Sacramento Paranormal Investigation Society Facebook Page

Maddy and Dixie head outside of Sacramento to Dyer Lane, a road known for its paranormal activity. They meet up with the Sacramento Paranormal Investigation Society to talk to spirits lingering in the area.

River City Saloon

The River City Saloon is a recreation of saloons in the 1800s. The saloon is known for its sarsaparilla and bloody Mary. River City Saloon is rumored to be haunted by three ghosts. Maddy and Dixie head to the basement to try to catch some ghostly activity and they get so scared they have to head back upstairs for a drink.

