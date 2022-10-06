Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Out of Our Comfort Zone

In this episode of “Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown,” Maddy and Dixie work to get out of their comfort zones. Normally they show you spots they’ve been to dozens of times, but in this episode, they head to spots they’ve never experienced.

Watch the full episode of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown” on the Very Local app to see Maddy and Dixie try out a comedy club, an aerial adventure course, and more.

Comedy Clubs in Sacramento

Comedy Spot

For their first stop, Maddy and Dixie head to Comedy Spot in Midtown. Comedy Spot is home to stand-up comedy, improv and sketch comedy, and more. You can catch a show or take film or comedy classes. It’s a great place to have fun and meet new friends.

Maddy and Dixie join a class designed to teach participants how to overcome stage fright and become more comfortable on the comedy stage.

Pagan Spirituality in Sacramento

The Alter Room

Next up, Maddy and Dixie head to The Altar Room, where they receive a lesson in altar-building from the owner — who also happens to be a sixth-generation animal bone collector. Visit The Altar Room to hunt for rare antique books, ritual tools, and unique decor or to attend a class.

Ariel Adventure Courses in Sacramento

Tree Top Sac

Tree Top Sac is an aerial adventure course just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento. It sits in a grove of 200-year-old Heritage oak trees named one of the largest urban forests in the nation.

Maddy and Dixie face a variety of obstacles high in the treetops from wobbling branches they have to walk across to swinging steps. They finish their adventure with a zipline.

Tree Top Sac is a fun way to get outside and get some exercise. Check them out for their night climbs and finish off with a trip to the Tree Top Sac coffee bar.

Watch More episodes of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown” and other Very Local Original Shows

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more