Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown: Truly Unexpected

Maddy and Dixie are pretty in the know about all things Sacramento, but in this episode of “Maddy and Dixie Take Sactown,” they explore totally unexpected places off the beaten path.

Watch the full episode of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown” on the Very Local app to see them try out archery, visit a psychic, and find a speakeasy.

Archery in Sacramento

Deborah’s Mobile Archery Range

Owned by — you guessed it — Deborah (Rodriguez), Deborah’s Mobile Archery Range doesn’t have a set location; she can teach anywhere there’s a well-established range. Deborah learned archery at just 12 years old. She began teaching with her mobile range over six years ago.

In this episode, Maddy and Dixie go to the range at Discovery Park and battle against each other to see who’s the better archer.

Psychic Readings in Sacramento

Julia’s Crystal Journey

Psychic Julia Miller offers palm readings, tarot readings, teal leaf readings, and psychic readings. She’s been practicing for over 12 years. Dixie does a tarot reading and Maddy does a psychic reading. Tune in to see what they find out!

Speakeasy’s in Sacramento

The Roost

Located inside the chicken restaurant Bawk! is The Roost, a 48-person capacity speakeasy. There’s no password to get in or membership required. You can walk in or make a reservation.

The Roost has a huge selection of rare spirits. Guests can indulge in a three-course drink option — with each cocktail highlighting a different spirit — or they can fill out a dealer’s choice card. Select a spirit, flavor profile, and drink vibe and the bartender will make you a custom cocktail based on what you’ve selected. That’s what Maddy and Dixie opt for and the cocktails they get are tantalizing.

Watch More episodes of “Maddy & Dixie Take Sactown”

Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. The Very Local app also brings you fresh, untold stories with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more