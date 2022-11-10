Very Local is looking for makers and artists in the Orlando area!

Very Local is looking for makers, crafters and artists in the Orlando area for the new competition show.

What is the Maker Nation Challenge?

Three makers compete in the ultimate city craft-off showing off their artistic talent while celebrating their city.

Apply to be a contestant on Maker Nation Challenge in Orlando

Maker Nation Challenge will be filming in Orlando in December and we are looking for a few more makers to join the competition.

To apply: Please fill out this form.

Bonus! Post a short video to your Facebook, Instagram or TikTik account to tell us about you and your craft. Be sure to tag @verylocal in your post and include the #makernationchallenge hashtag.

Participants must be 21 years or older and live in the Orlando area. People of any ethnicity and sexual orientation are encouraged to apply.

Meet more local artists and crafters on Maker Nation

You can stream the first season of Maker Nation for free on Very Local. In each episode host Ashley Adams catches up with local makers from across the country to learn more about their craft.

Download the Very Local app to stream Maker Nation and all of the Very Local original series for free.