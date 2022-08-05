My Amazing Cheap Date: Orlando Festivals & Stand-Up Comedy

On this episode of “My Amazing Cheap Date” Orlando,” two couples have fun exploring new and old favorites in Orlando. Get to know the couples as they attempt to get out of their comfort zones and challenge each other while on an affordable date.

Can these couples have a blast on a budget of $50 or less? Find out!

Watch the full episode of My Amazing Cheap Date: Orlando Festivals and Stand-Up Comedy on the Very Local app.

Meet This Week’s Amazing Cheap Date Orlando Couples

Couple No. 1: Megan and David

Megan and David met on a dating app about three years ago and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Couple No. 2: Marissa and Joseph

Marissa and Joseph started dating right before the lockdown began in 2020. He says they met through mutual friends, but she says they met through a dating site.

Orlando Cheap Date Ideas

In this episode, couples are challenged to create dates with these four themes:

Experience bliss on a bun

Eat some awesome Asian desserts

Get your game on

Catch a show

Experience Bliss on a Bun

Megan and David go to Beefy King, which has been in business since 1968. The family-owned business is in its third generation of ownership. The restaurant is known for its steamed roast beef sandwich. Megan’s never had roast beef. Watch to see what she thinks of it.

Marissa and Joseph visit Bao’s Castle for delicious and unique steamed buns and reminisce on great memories.

Eat Awesom Asian Desserts in Orlando

While Megan and David check out the Lunar New Year celebration, they get handcrafted snowskin mooncakes from Amy’s Mooncakes. Amy’s Mooncakes takes a unique spin on the traditional mooncake.

Neither Marissa nor Joseph have had matcha before, so they head to Matcha Cafe Maiko — the only place in Orlando serving ceremonial grade matcha. The matcha the cafe serves comes from Kyoto, Japan. Not only does the cafe serve matcha lattes, but they also have matcha soft-serve, shaved ice, sundaes, and frappes

Get Your Game On

The Pinball Lounge is dubbed “where Central Florida goes to play pinball,” so naturally that’s where Marissa and Joseph go to get their game on and enjoy a snack. The lounge has a rotating selection of machines. Visitors can even join a pinball league or visit on Friday nights for all you can play pinball for just $10.

At Campus Cards & Games, you can stop in to purchase a game or sit down at one of the tables and play a few rounds of your favorite game with friends and family. The store also hosts regular events. Megan and David meet up with a Dungeon Master and experience their first taste of Dungeons & Dragons.

Catch a Show

Megan and David head to Lake Nona to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The celebration — which includes tai chi and kung fu performances, lion dancing, a fashion showcase, and food vendors — brings Asian cultures and local residents together to celebrate as one community.

The Geek Easy is the go-to bar for local geeks. For part of the week, it operates as a regular bar. For the remainder of the week, it hosts special events. Marissa and Joseph check out a free comedy show and enjoy cocktails and mocktails.

We were sad to hear that after shooting this episode Bao’s Castle has been permanently closed. Where is your favorite place to get Bao in Orlando?

