Sports teams would be nothing without their fans who bring more than just passion to the game. From the NFL to high school basketball, these stories show how fans can create community.

In this episode of Stitch, come with us across the country as we celebrate the many players that make a sports community successful.

Watch the full episode of Stitch: Fan Stories on the Very Local App.

Some of the stories in this episode include:

Marching In

9-year-old Izzy Sherman shares why she’ll be a Saints fan for life. She may be from Tennessee, but she was raised to love the black and gold. Following in her father’s footsteps, she became a super fan. She even applied to become the head coach. Her letter/resume to the team did not go unnoticed. She received a package from New Orleans Saints franchise owner Gayle Benson. Inside Izzy found a poster, a football signed by all the players, and a thank you letter.

The Cyborg Saint!

Ben Collier built his super fan persona during the 2010 Halloween game in the dome. This mechanical man is much more advanced now than when he started. Taking mats out of his car for thigh pads, and sanded down and painted sports equipment his suit really made a statement.

School Spirit

Eighth-grader Bergen Wilkinson loves cheering on her fellow classmates at Mountainbrook Junior High School be it between classes or curtsied. She’s the manager of the Spartnets dance team and hasn’t missed a girls’ or boys’ basketball game all season. To show their appreciation all the boys on the basketball team gave her flowers for her 15th birthday.

Eye of the Tiger

A ball of energy that women love, kids admire, and men want to be; the Auburn state mascot, Aubbie the tiger is a fan favorite. Old “Bama” fan and veterinarian Dr. Andy Sokol moved to Auburn and decided to go through a brutual 3 day tryout in front of judges to become the 9th “Aubbie” in AU history. He filled the paws of the AU Mascot from 1987-1988. “Aubbie” was first introduced in a comic book created by Phil Neal of the Birmingham Post Herald back in 1959.

What is Stitch?

Stitch shares heartwarming and inspiring stories from around the country, stitching together the fabric of America. From inspiring tales of perseverance to good Samaritans helping neighbors to trailblazers improving their communities, Stitch showcases the feel-good and do-good that make up our American story.



