Stitch: Hobbies to Careers

Monday Morning Craftsman

Members of the Congo Craftsman is a group of retirees that collectively craft handmade furniture on Mondays for local charities. Over the years they’ve made benches, outdoor kiosks, and chandeliers. They provide free labor to those who can’t afford to pay. Another project completed provides these craftsmen with a sense of comradely and accomplishment.

Trashy Greetings

Annie Jenkins has been cleaning up beaches for years. A seemingly endless trail of trash washes up on shore every day. In 2020 she and her friend Greg Daily decided to make things interesting with a friendly wager. A coast-to-coast challenge to pick up over 1000 pounds of trash each. It took only a month to accomplish this goal. The two then decided to launch the international fundraising platform, “Trashy Greetings.” Money raised from each digital text greeting card goes to help clean up beaches in the Philippines.

The People’s Perch

The people’s perch says that the world needs more play and healthy food in your life. In just the last few months Ian Klepetar and his partner Montana Morris have started to transform this long-abandoned property right off Route 113 into a roadside gathering spot. The space comes complete with a “You Pick” vegetable garden, a self-serve coffee station, fresh food, and an abandoned water tower to climb on.

Knotzland Bowties

During her lean years in college, Nisha Blackwell taught herself a skill that would change her career path. Watching Youtube tutorials the black female entrepreneur in Wilkinsburg taught herself how to sew. From there she taught herself how to create hair bows. Now her “Sew-cial Network” of 21 women makes products including bowties sold on a national scale.

