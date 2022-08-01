Now casting contestants for game show in Pittsburgh

Very Local is seeking contestants for a new game show in Pittsburgh.

Consider yourself a purveyor of odd facts and tall tales or even a news junkie? Think you’ve got a radar to determine fact from fiction? Very Local is seeking contestants for a new game show in Pittsburgh.

Organizers are looking for locals to participate in “Wait, What Happened?” a show in which people on the street try to guess what happened in some of the wildest, wackiest news stories from around the country. Contestants are tasked with figuring out what happened in these stories when given limited clues. Contestants have the chance to win prizes (maximum retail value of $225) for questions correctly answered.

The show is looking for participants of all races, genders and ages (must be 21 years or older to apply and live in the Pittsburgh area). Filming will take place in the fall.

If you’re interested and have a few hours free this fall, fill out this form now to tell us more about yourself. Click here to view the full official rules.

“Wait, What Happened” Pittsburgh Casting FAQ

Who can play? Must be a legal U.S. resident ages 21 or older, residing in the DMA in which WWH shoots. No employees of Hearst Television, Hearst Corporation, Very Local or its affiliates or their immediate family members may participate. Members of Pennsylvania SAG/AFTRA are not eligible to enter.

Must be a legal U.S. resident ages 21 or older, residing in the DMA in which WWH shoots. No employees of Hearst Television, Hearst Corporation, Very Local or its affiliates or their immediate family members may participate. Members of Pennsylvania SAG/AFTRA are not eligible to enter. How do I participate? Enter by filling out a form online, providing basic biographical information and answering a few questions to explain their interest in participating. Online entrants will be contacted by the WWH team to conduct a screening call. Entrants selected from that screening call will be scheduled for the shoot, as well as some standby contestants.

What happens if I'm chosen to play? Selected entrants will be provided a date, time and location to appear for filming. On the day of the shoot, contestants should arrive at the designated time and location, camera ready.

What should I wear? Contestants should wear comfortable, casual attire free of logos, graphics, patterns (avoids stripes and plaid) or objectionable language or imagery.

How is the game played? Our host will make some small talk with you to introduce you to our viewers, drawing on biographical information provided during the screening process. The game will consist of up to five questions in various formats (true/false, multiple choice, etc.). The host will tease a part of a news story, then ask you to make a guess about what happened.

What are the prizes? Everyone's a winner and will go home with at least a Very Local souvenir. Contestants who answer correctly earn money for each correct answer, with the chance to earn up to approximately $200 in cash or gift cards.

Click here to apply to be a contestant on “Wait, What Happened?”