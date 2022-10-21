Apple Hill Farms: Where Fall Feels are Always in Season

Apple Hill is located near the Sierra foothills of Placerville, California. Founded in 1964, there is a rich history of various types of farms, bakeries, and wineries here for 58 years. Depending on the season, the kinds of events and food offered changes.

If you’re looking for year-round seasonal activities, baked goods, unique vendors, family-friendly events, and gorgeous views with immaculate weather in Sacramento — Apple Hill is the place to visit!

Apple Hill Farms in Placerville You Should Visit This Fall

Here are four amazing farms in Placerville, California (out of more than 50 available) that will keep you busy for the whole day!

One of the well-known farms is Boa Vista Orchards. Here they have a wide selection of marinade sauces, hard cider tastings, pies, fruits and apple doughnuts (seasonal right now, pumpkin flavor is available). During the summer, they have so many different flavors to pick from, such as lavender, cherry, peach, blueberry, strawberry, and watermelon! There are different food trucks that come and a few vendors here as well. The lines here can get pretty long wrapping around the back, so I highly recommend coming early in the morning or on a weekday. Their pumpkin patch is also open right now.

Various arts and crafts vendors gather here at High Hill Ranch, and it is always so much fun! I picked up hand-crafted soaps myself. There are many talented artists here. I am sure you will find something you like. For the kids, they can go on pony rides and hayrides. For the adults, you can go fishing at the pond or try their wine made from their apple orchards. There is also a food court area where you can sit upstairs and relax. Tri-tip sandwiches, burgers, desserts, and even veggie options are available. If you have a sweet tooth to satisfy, make sure to stop by the Fudge Factory.

Looking to take the kids out or even as a date spot? Pine-O Mine-Ranch is a family-friendly farm in Placerville and a great place to go for the U-Pick apple activity. They have both red and green apples available for you to pick. Going further in is a barn where you can order local beer at the bar area, eat some delicious smokehouse-style barbecue, and set up to have a picnic. There are plenty of benches in the area, and cornhole games are set up for you to enjoy. This farm had a very wholesome feeling, and the staff was welcoming.

This is another amazing farm for family activities with the original gem mining sluice, apple barn, and kid’s maze. Apple Ridge Farms is also famous for its flower trail known as the “Butterfly Walk,” with over 50,000 gorgeous Zinnias that are in full bloom right now. The blooms will last from September until mid-October, so if you have been wanting to visit, the time to go is now! I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This trail makes a beautiful place to do photoshoots or take an evening stroll in nature.