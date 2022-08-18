“Blind Kitchen New Orleans” is a quirky food competition series, local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch, and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation. The chefs are competing for bragging rights and a trophy from artist Rev. Varg Vargas at Deurty Boys.

In this episode, Jas Rogers, chef/owner of Saucex Dat, and Aaron Poret, sous chef at Bywater American Bistro, face off to see who can recreate each other’s signature dish.

Each recreated meal will be judged on:

Percentage of correct ingredients

Similarities in flavor and plating

Re-creation as a stand-alone dish

Chef Jas Rogers: Cornbread and Cabbage Fritters with Habanero Pepper Jam

A native of Houston, Texas, Jas Rogers’ love for food has been a staple in her life for many years. Jas Rogers was a cook in the Army for five years. She got her degree in culinary management from The Art Institute of Houston. The former owner of Coalesce Goods has a passion for food and the pleasure that it gives others.

Signature Dish: Cornbread

Cornbread, cabbage, strawberry, chili flakes, lemon, mushroom

Chef Aaron Poret: Snapper Beurre Blanc

Born and raised in Denton Texas, Aaron Poret’s love for food started at a young age. The culture of New Orleans is definitely something he wanted to experience so in December 2020 he became a sous chef at Bywater American Bistro.

Signature Dish: Snapper

Snapper, beurre blanc sauce, crawfish, ginger, champagne, chili flakes

Meet The Judges: The Traveler Broads

The Traveler Broads are a New Orleans-based globetrotting duo. They show authentic New Orleans and allow everyone to experience the wonders of travel through blogging and guides.

Want to see who wins?

You can watch this episode, “Blind Kitchen: Who’s Got the Sauce,” on the Very Local channel. You can stream all of the episodes of “Blind Kitchen” for free.

