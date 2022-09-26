Eat Play Stay: Fresno, CA

Tune into our episode of “Eat Play Stay” in Fresno to see some of our favorite spots to explore in and around California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Where is Fresno?

Fresno is approximately a 3-hour drive from Sacramento. Created in the 1900s, the city is known for it’s waterfalls and giant rock formations. Fresno is also a base for Yosemite National Park.

EAT – RESTAURANTS IN FRESNO, CA

Benaddiction

📍 Fresno, California

This jumpin’ joint is a mix of fresh-made new American breakfast with Latin influence, created by a former restaurant manager who realized corporations only saw dollar signs and nothing else, so he created a place where it is clear that you will have an enjoyable dining experience. Benaddicition is based on three simple rules: Family first, always; don’t buy what you can make; and have fun in all things. Another plus is that every menu item is named after a song, so you will have fun hearing the story behind your order.

Libelula

📍 Historic Crest Theater

Libelula means dragonfly in Spanish and came about after a fun day in the park with the owner and his children. The menu is full of local produce that introduces vegetarian and vegan food in Fresno that anyone can eat and enjoy, everything is ridiculously good. They also have a bakery right next door.

PLAY – THINGS TO DO IN FRESNO, CA

The Library at Detention

📍 Santa Cruz, California

Secret, exclusive, classic and quiet are just a few ways to describe The Library at Detention, a speakeasy hidden up a flight of stairs above a lively pool hall in Fresno’s historic Tower District. You need the password for the evening to enter and go upstairs. This exclusive venue will transport you to the 1920s and ‘30s, where you can enjoy a cocktail and vibe out.

Forestiere Underground Gardens

📍 Fresno, California

The Forestiere Underground Gardens are a series of subterranean structures built by Baldassare Forestiere, an immigrant from Sicily, over a period of 40 years from 1906 until his death in1946. This historic site, now an underground day resort, was initially built just because Baldassare wanted to keep cool, and after about 15 years, he transformed his mancave into a two-bedroom home. The garden is full of citrus with a couple of varieties of grapes.

Barrelhouse Brewing

📍 River Park

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. was established in 2013 with a simple mission: Bring together good people, good times and great beer. You can find twenty different beers on the tap at any given time, and they are also in other restaurants and stores. You can catch local bands or someone just walking through but the best days to catch tunes are Fridays and Saturdays.

STAY: WHERE TO STAY IN FRESNO, CA

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort

📍 Sanger, CA

This getaway is a place where city slickers can find a quiet retreat. Wonder Valley has been around for over one hundred years and has 75 acres you can explore. This all-inclusive resort includes lodging and food and is open all year. You can find volleyball, tennis, a five-story zip line, horseback riding, archery, trampoline court, and paintball, among other things, including sleep.

Lodging options include cottages and a hotel that can hold up to eight people, and a dorm that can house up to one hundred and forty people. Whether you want to relax or have a lot of fun, Wonder Valley is the place for you.

